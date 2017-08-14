This chick lost her marbles in front of Trump Tower and seems upset that the officers are rolling their eyes at her.

Hrm.

Does it count if we rolled our eyes at her too? Asking for a friend:

So it would appear the young lady has a problem with the cops doing their job, their sex and their uniforms.

Kids these days.

Trending

Everyone in New York City looks like that.

Nope, they don’t.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

HA! Rosie O’Donnell RAGE-SNAPS and curses at Scott Baio over N. Korea tweet (has him blocked)

Get a GRIP: LUNACHICK Patricia Arquette comes unglued, compares tweep to ISIS over meme

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: copsprotestssexismTrump Towerwoman