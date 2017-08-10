Rep. Kathleen Rice is just going to say it, so we’ll let her say it.

I'm just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can't ignore that. — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 11, 2017

Trust us … no one’s going to ignore this hot take, especially not Loesch.

Wow. This is an elected government official. https://t.co/lLtPITTBPc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

Rephrase: An elected gov’t official just labeled me and millions of others “domestic security threats.” Wow. https://t.co/lLtPITC0qC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

Hi Congresswoman, can you explain why you say I and millions of members are “domestic security threats?” Thank you. https://t.co/lLtPITTBPc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

So let’s get this straight: the terrorist- and cop-killer-celebrating Women’s March, which hosted on stage a convicted kidnapper and murderer and a singer who shared her dream of blowing up the White House, accuses Loesch and the NRA of directly endorsing violence against black and brown protesters, and a sitting member of Congress decides that’s the train to jump on.

This is a deeply irresponsible thing to write. Representative Rice should be reprimanded. https://t.co/yADJB60VWE — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) August 11, 2017

An elected politician calling a civil liberties group, exercising its 1st Amendment rights, a "security threat?" That's CHILLING. Wake up! https://t.co/LWF3QF18dA — BlackPilled Pete (@BlackPilledPete) August 11, 2017

That moment you call NRA members domestic terrorists. https://t.co/TGzOkBfHZO — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 11, 2017

That moment when @RepKathleenRice called me & countless other veterans "domestic threats" let that sink in…I gave my legs to be a "threat" — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 11, 2017

I've been plenty critical of the NRA over the last few days, but this is an insane and ridiculous thing for an elected official to write. https://t.co/k1TogCwtxB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 11, 2017

Come and take it. https://t.co/XETW7OWfUj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 11, 2017

I'm just going to say it. The Dems & @RepKathleenRice are quickly becoming threats to freedom of speech. We can't ignore that. https://t.co/IkQW3TF7Bc — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 11, 2017

We've reached the point where an elected official eagerly denounces an innocent American as a "domestic security threat?" https://t.co/PhgFw8knY6 — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) August 11, 2017

And you just called a private citizen a domestic security threat based on what now? https://t.co/iG0zlwK2tw — Amy (@WaltzingMtilda) August 11, 2017

So far during his term, the only threats and actual acts of violence have been against your Republican colleagues and committed by your base https://t.co/ZpbSRt2faE — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 11, 2017

but you can ignore a leftist Bernie supporter shooting up a group of people because they're republicans? https://t.co/Cl2X15ktGX — Fairy Sweet Dee (@ihate_everyone2) August 11, 2017

Members of Congress cavalierly labeling opponents "domestic security threats" is not conducive to a healthy civic culture. https://t.co/ezNmMEogug — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) August 11, 2017

What a delightfully fascistic thing for a duly elected member of Congress to say … https://t.co/RR2JFiGmAP — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) August 11, 2017

You just shouldn't have said it, because it's not true and you are pandering https://t.co/PDHBhlAEMO — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 11, 2017

a little peek into the future of dissent under dems. https://t.co/uhcuHpBkuO — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 11, 2017

Government officials like Rice, are exactly why there is a #2A @NRAhttps://t.co/fRy7MtnRZH — American Insurgent (@Who_Me_Two) August 11, 2017

