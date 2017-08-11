If Rep. Kathleen Rice was looking for attention last night … she got it. Accusing Dana Loesch, the NRA and its members of being domestic terrorists was probably one of the most obvious trolls in the history of Twitter. Guess someone desperate for attention will take either the positive or negative sort.

We looked through Rice’s timeline (so YOU don’t have to) and as you can imagine, it’s filled with progressive, paranoid gobbledygook about Trump, guns, racism, sexism; basically she’s a conglomerate of Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris.

This was also not the first time Rice went after Dana:

Beyond the pale. #NRA is a disgrace to the Constitution they claim to defend. Lunatics actively encouraging violence against free press. https://t.co/fh9kMPmWXS — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 4, 2017

Not. What. Dana. Said.

And Rice knows it … and what else would you expect from someone who panders to violent gang members of MS-13 while attacking law-abiding Americans who own guns? Check out this shot and chaser:

MS-13 has slaughtered black and Hispanic teens on Long Island Tonight, @RepKathleenRice tweeted harsher words for @dloesch than for MS-13 pic.twitter.com/APkw72FwvL — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 11, 2017

Notice no call for addressing thugs as domestic terrorists, just Dana and NRA members.

Typical.

Rice didn't do much about MS13 as D.A. either. — NYC Infidel (@NYC_Infidel) August 11, 2017

Of course not, she needs their votes.

So basically Dana is more of a threat to Rice's plans for America than M-13? What is her vision for America if M-13 is less of a threat? — RisingAboveTheDark (@RisingAboveDark) August 11, 2017

We don’t wanna know.

