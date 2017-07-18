One thing was pretty clear Monday soon after the organizers of the Women’s March tweeted a happy birthday to “the revolutionary” Assata Shakur, who’s wanted by the FBI and hiding out in Cuba: it wouldn’t be long before they’d double-down on their support of Shakur, opting for a fictionalized biography in which Shakur is little more than a victim of white male society who stood up for herself.

The Women’s March did that in a series of 20 tweets, turning the tables on those “attacking” Shakur, whom they assumed were members of the far-right afraid of her power and lasting influence. Add to those far-right attackers President Obama’s FBI, which added Shakur to its Most Wanted Terrorists list in 2013.

While outspoken conservatives like Katie Pavlich and Dana Loesch wasted no time calling out the hypocrisy of the “nonviolent” Women’s March in praising Shakur, the ripples have widened, and more and more are wondering who’ll step forward and condemn the lionizing of a terrorist and fugitive by a group that claims to be nonviolent.

Sen. Marco Rubio:

Unbelievable that anyone would idolize a cop killer. Chesimard belongs in jail, & #Cuba should return her to the US so she can face justice. pic.twitter.com/yzcGTuIE7i — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2017

CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Shakur is a cop-killer fugitive in Cuba. This, ugly sentiments from @lsarsour & @dykemarchchi …Any progressives out there condemning this? https://t.co/rXnHLgE2hR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2017

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

So does the resistance against Trump now embrace convicted cop killers on the FBI's most wanted list? Democrats must condemn this now. https://t.co/DrDeLO334h — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 18, 2017

And the Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold managed to find a piece about the tweet in NJ.com, although as the headline suggests, it’s more concerned with the backlash against the poor Women’s March:

Took 24 hours, but we officially have our first Women's March/Shakur story from a non-conservative outlet. pic.twitter.com/gOEUvJws8F — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 18, 2017

It's not even about the story. It's about the "backlash". Another damn"Republicans pounce" angle. — William Cushing (@JusticeCushing) July 18, 2017

Well, why would progressives condemn praise of Shakur?

Most people believe she is innocent of the charges — SoulStar (@djsoulstarr) July 18, 2017

“Most people.”

This kind of advocacy delegitimizes legitimate anti-Trump opposition. Hopefully @womensmarch reassesses. — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) July 18, 2017

They can't. One of their leaders (Ramsea Odeh) is a terorrist and they let Donna Hylton, who kidnapped, tortured, and murdered a man, speak. — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) July 18, 2017

Their track record on opposing murder is really weak. — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) July 18, 2017

Progressives condemn @womensmarch ? That was a joke, right? They had a speaker at the March who tortured and killed a man. Seeing a pattern? — Leslie PalmaSimoncek (@leslieps918) July 18, 2017

Sarsour is NOT a progressive. She is a left wing radical and this progressive condemns her every chance I get — Gary Stewart (@blucaller) July 18, 2017

I unfollowed the account. Their "defense" of honoring her is ridiculous: illogical, morally tone-deaf, politically dumb. — Zac Cowsert (@ZacCowsert) July 18, 2017

Please LORD let me see some #Progressive elected officials going to the nearest camera they can find and condemning this. — Nick (@condorianflex) July 18, 2017

I’m just a nobody, but I sure as hell condemn it — Miguel Rodriguez (@friarpuck) July 18, 2017

I, for one, condemn this. Let's celebrate non-murderers and non-anti-Semites. — Jaxon Thomley (@jaxonthomley) July 18, 2017

* * *

Update:

Uh oh, Jake Tapper has got himself on Linda Sarsour’s enemies list by aligning with the alt-right against her.

.@jaketapper joins the ranks of the alt-right to target me online. Welcome to the party. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

Playing the victim again…yawn. — beach girl (@gmcinny) July 18, 2017

You're losing me, lady. — Andy 🇺🇸 (@snakephoto) July 18, 2017

* * *

