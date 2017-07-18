One thing was pretty clear Monday soon after the organizers of the Women’s March tweeted a happy birthday to “the revolutionary” Assata Shakur, who’s wanted by the FBI and hiding out in Cuba: it wouldn’t be long before they’d double-down on their support of Shakur, opting for a fictionalized biography in which Shakur is little more than a victim of white male society who stood up for herself.

The Women’s March did that in a series of 20 tweets, turning the tables on those “attacking” Shakur, whom they assumed were members of the far-right afraid of her power and lasting influence. Add to those far-right attackers President Obama’s FBI, which added Shakur to its Most Wanted Terrorists list in 2013.

While outspoken conservatives like Katie Pavlich and Dana Loesch wasted no time calling out the hypocrisy of the “nonviolent” Women’s March in praising Shakur, the ripples have widened, and more and more are wondering who’ll step forward and condemn the lionizing of a terrorist and fugitive by a group that claims to be nonviolent.

Sen. Marco Rubio:

CNN’s Jake Tapper:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

And the Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold managed to find a piece about the tweet in NJ.com, although as the headline suggests, it’s more concerned with the backlash against the poor Women’s March:

Well, why would progressives condemn praise of Shakur?

“Most people.”

* * *

Update:

Uh oh, Jake Tapper has got himself on Linda Sarsour’s enemies list by aligning with the alt-right against her.

 

* * *

