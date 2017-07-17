Wow … the Left really, really, really, really does not like the NRA’s spot featuring narration by Dana Loesch over a backdrop of violence provided by “progressives” smashing windows, setting fires, blocking interstates, etc. Sen. Chris Murphy actually tweeted that the message he took from the spot was, “I think the @NRA is telling people to shoot us.”

Of course, pressure on the NRA and Loesch to take down the spot has been immense, with Women’s March organizer and co-president Tamika D. Mallory issuing a lengthy statement demanding that the spot be taken down immediately.

Yeah, that didn’t happen, and it won’t be happening. As Twitchy reported, the Women’s March showed its true colors Monday by celebrating the birthday of Assata Shakur, aka Joanne Chesimard, who escaped prison and fled to Cuba after being found guilty in 1977 of first degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a weapon, and armed robbery. But guns are bad, OK?

This terrorist murdered police officers and fled to Cuba where the brutal Castro regime kept her from justice. @womensmarch celebrates her. https://t.co/CfmxmKU8wR — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 17, 2017

They endorse calling jihad on the White House & they endorse convicted cop killers. @womensmarch doesn’t get to pretend others are "violent" https://t.co/YYOu1CeBtg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 17, 2017

So lefties don’t like the NRA ad that showcases the violent side of the progressive movement, but they also celebrate Assata Shakur.

Hi @womensmarch — you celebrate cop killers. I celebrate truth. My ad was beautiful and it stays. You don’t get to censor my speech. #2A — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 17, 2017

Hell yes it stays, and the acolytes of violent revolutionaries like Shakur smashing windows and setting fires as protest are precisely the reason why.

Exactly! How can you, Dana, be the violent one when the "womens march" supports a cop-killing, FBI most wanted terrorist? Leftist logic! — Conservative (@TeaParty_GOP) July 17, 2017

Great message delivered by a great American. I stand with Dana. — Marine4Trump (@MichaelEMorri14) July 17, 2017

The anti-gun marchers celebrate a gun toting, cop killer. It's not about the guns, it's about targeting Americans to silence them. — Ean-Michael Evers (@EanMichaelEvers) July 17, 2017

Yes. It speaks to the truth. Don't let these vile twisted people get you down. — leasertail (@lisarob61254794) July 17, 2017

That group is a cult, I'm now convinced. Keep up the good work Dana! — Tony J (@stonyjbc) July 17, 2017

@womensmarch is not abt protest. It's abt attacking the US, our freedom and captlsm. Why else would they celebrate a Marxist cop killer? — Vincent The Patriot (@vrc5223) July 17, 2017

Leftist are scared that Dana is becoming a huge political figure. That's why they hate her so much. — Marcus Lewis (@AARONS0N) July 17, 2017

Dana kicks so much ass, donkeys are dressing up as horses — Horsepower77 (@Horsepower1776) July 17, 2017

Rock on Dana.👍🏻 — jimmyb (@MOTT7) July 17, 2017

