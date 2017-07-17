The Women’s March Twitter account had a “happy birthday” to deliver today:

Really? Shakur was convicted of killing a New Jersey State Trooper 40 years ago but later escaped from prison and fled the country:

Assata Olugbala Shakur (born JoAnne Deborah Byron; July 16, 1947), whose married name was Chesimard, is an activist, member of the left-wing Black Liberation Army (BLA), who was convicted of murder in 1977. She escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba in 1984, gaining political asylum.

Katie Pavlich sums up what the Women’s March group is really all about:

"Women's March" isn't about women at all. Instead its about promoting rabid marxism, aka today's leftism https://t.co/ITCA9zNupc — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 17, 2017

Bingo!

And fugitive cop killers, apparently. — Damian Karras (@joeschmo1616) July 17, 2017

Wasn't she a cop killer? Why is this a hero? Am I missing something? — Bad Habbits (@BadHabbits82) July 17, 2017