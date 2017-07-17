The Women’s March Twitter account had a “happy birthday” to deliver today:
Happy birthday to the revolutionary #AssataShakur! Today's #SignOfResistance, in Assata's honor, is by @Meloniousfunk. pic.twitter.com/V66au1dRnl
— Women's March (@womensmarch) July 16, 2017
Really? Shakur was convicted of killing a New Jersey State Trooper 40 years ago but later escaped from prison and fled the country:
Assata Olugbala Shakur (born JoAnne Deborah Byron; July 16, 1947), whose married name was Chesimard, is an activist, member of the left-wing Black Liberation Army (BLA), who was convicted of murder in 1977. She escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba in 1984, gaining political asylum.
Katie Pavlich sums up what the Women’s March group is really all about:
"Women's March" isn't about women at all. Instead its about promoting rabid marxism, aka today's leftism https://t.co/ITCA9zNupc
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 17, 2017
Bingo!
And fugitive cop killers, apparently.
— Damian Karras (@joeschmo1616) July 17, 2017
Wasn't she a cop killer? Why is this a hero? Am I missing something?
— Bad Habbits (@BadHabbits82) July 17, 2017
Do these women actually know what they are marching for? It's kinda scary how disillusioned they seem to be.
— Al Schmidt (@alschmidt13) July 17, 2017
WAY TO GO @KatiePavlich!!
KEEP SPEAKING TRUTH!!😘 https://t.co/Kw1lk0pPfq
— Frank Thomas (@eloyboy13) July 17, 2017