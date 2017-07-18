Unbelievable. How long has it been now since the NRA released its video called “The Violence of Lies,” which features spokesperson Dana Loesch providing the narration over a montage of news footage of leftists smashing windows and setting fires?

The NRA has released plenty of videos since, but something about that one really resonated with people, particularly people who consider themselves progressive. Maybe it was the inability to accept the truth: that a never-ending stream of over-the-top rhetoric about an illegitimate president spread by the media and Hollywood had spilled over into the streets, inspiring groups like the “antifa” to police free speech on college campuses and shut down dissent with vandalism and rioting.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted, “I think the @NRA is telling people to shoot us.” Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California tweeted that the video “sent a chill down my spine.” The Women’s March — which just wished a happy birthday to a convicted cop-killer hiding out in Cuba — demanded that the “dangerous” video be taken down immediately.

Coming up on Fox in a few talking the NRA and Washington Post. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 18, 2017

And the Left is still at it, compelled to interpret scenes of “the resistance” running riot as a call for violence against the Left. On Tuesday evening, Loesch was again defending the video, this time on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” Matt Bennett of the centrist (i.e., liberal) think tank Third Way was in charge of projection, claiming the scenes of violence by the Left were somehow a call to violence against the Left.

For what it’s worth, Loesch was taking Bennett to school right around the time the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter was giving the Women’s March a pat on the back for praising a convicted cop-killer.

These tweets about supporting a "cop killer" are intentionally inflammatory — Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) July 18, 2017

Yeah, well, praising a wanted terrorist convicted of killing a police officer does rub some people the wrong way. Traditional types, mostly.

Shoutout to @womensmarch for doing what a lot of people were too scared to do — Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) July 18, 2017

This ain't really about Assata or any of that. What this is about is scare tactics and fear mongering — Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) July 19, 2017

And killing cops. — An Actual Monkey (@MetricButtload) July 19, 2017

No, it's really about Women's March celebrating a convicted murderer. https://t.co/SYuc4vtjDF — John Sexton (@verumserum) July 19, 2017

By all means, though, drag Loesch and the NRA for showing the Left in its current state: unhinged and in the streets.

Oh man, @DLoesch just obliterating this pseudo-intellectual beta on @marthamaccallum ! — A Most Unsafe Space (@IsMarsReadyYet) July 18, 2017

Watched it. You rocked it. NRA all the way. — John (@JohnJcfulcher69) July 18, 2017

Many Thank You's Lady for standing up to the swamp dwellers spewing their treacherous crap about strong armed citizens…men and women!! pic.twitter.com/84CKMm5EAo — Sharon (@Sharex1) July 18, 2017

Just watched. Well done. Im an NRA member. You clearly denounce leftist violence. Gun ownership is about ensuring peace. Not inciting riots. — Stephen Johnson (@Stephen41071576) July 18, 2017

Go get 'em, @DLoesch! Give no quarter! — Thomas Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@ThomHamilton) July 18, 2017

Nailed it Dana!! — Keith McAteer (@keith_mcateer) July 19, 2017

Great show Dana, you wiped the floor with him. So proud of you and a big thanks ! — Don Mulligan (@DonMulligan3) July 18, 2017

you dealt with Matt! but the best thing you said was that the Second Amendment protects the others🤠✝️ — michael hutson (@michael32853hut) July 19, 2017

Outstanding! You owned that interview, and took no 💩! Thank you for standing up and speaking out! — Thomas Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@ThomHamilton) July 18, 2017

What video are they watching? It's a huge stretch to say the NRA ad included all protestors as violent. It's scary that these people vote! — Bob Samuelson (@BobSamuelson55) July 19, 2017

Matt Bennett is such a liar. We are not calling for violence against the left. We point out the violence of the left. Own it. — 🇺🇸 CO Grandma (@CoFemale) July 18, 2017

