The New York Times and Washington Post have drawn massive attention by volleying stories gleaned from “anonymous sources” back and forth, so excuse us if we indulge a bit and take a look at Circa, which on Monday cited sources familiar with former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony after Senators pulled closed the tent flaps on the big top Thursday and moved into a private session.

As Twitchy reported, Comey during public testimony told Senators that Bill Clinton’s “chance” meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac in Arizona is what led him to make that public statement on the FBI’s findings into her email investigation.

Not only that: Comey recalled that Lynch requested that he refer to the FBI’s “routine security review” of Hillary Clinton’s email server as a “matter,” not an investigation — something Comey said confused and concerned him. But wait, there’s more.

JUST IN: Comey's second confrontation with the former attorney general ended in 'steely silence' https://t.co/3ti0fVbhns via @SaraCarterDC pic.twitter.com/kXluphZVH1 — Circa (@Circa) June 12, 2017

Comey's second confrontation with former attorney general Lynch ended in "steely silence". The plot thickens.. https://t.co/1FWwh69wLF pic.twitter.com/VIkpKWbChs — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 12, 2017

According to Circa, Comey went on to tell Senators in private that he’d had a second encounter with Lynch over her meeting with Bill Clinton, and things got a little frosty:

During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton. Comey said “the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office,” said one source who was briefed.

We can take or leave Sen. Lindsey Graham depending on the day of the week, but if investigators really want to find evidence of obstruction of justice, his desire to hear from Lynch makes even more sense.

Oooh juicy… — gigi 🤖🇺🇸 (@gigihyl) June 12, 2017

This is getting good … — MMS (@OrixadeMaio) June 12, 2017

so, big question – wasn't Comey supposed to report this at the time? Obvious obstruction, so why wait until now? — Steel123 (@Southpaw246) June 12, 2017

Because he has a 10 million book deal in the works. These sound like excerpts, don't they😉 — Debbie Brock (@DebbieB1230) June 12, 2017

Why didn't #CrookedComey write a memo on this one? I sure hope Mueller is NOT going to look into this. Sessions should be on it. — Joshua A. (@bonjour_mr007) June 12, 2017

It does seem strange that, since Comey was so confused and concerned by Lynch’s requests, that he didn’t type up memos on the laptop in his car immediately afterward.

I suspect most of this story is true. However…Comey seems like he embellishes to me. This appears to be a cover story for his actions — Duval Carn (@DuvalCarn) June 12, 2017

Funny Comey was so eager to drop the anvil on Lynch. He went out of his way to do it. He must be really nervous about what's to come? — Joshua A. (@bonjour_mr007) June 12, 2017

Comey looks really dirty here. I wonder why he is throwing Lynch under the bus? He must want immunity. — Joshua A. (@bonjour_mr007) June 12, 2017

@AGLynch needs to get pulled before Congress and questioned regarding her obstruction of justice. — Mark (@mrussell30152) June 12, 2017

Lynch needs to be brought back to Capital Hill for a televised Senate hearing. — Jody Woodward (@WoodwardJo87) June 12, 2017

* * *

Related: