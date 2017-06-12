The New York Times and Washington Post have drawn massive attention by volleying stories gleaned from “anonymous sources” back and forth, so excuse us if we indulge a bit and take a look at Circa, which on Monday cited sources familiar with former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony after Senators pulled closed the tent flaps on the big top Thursday and moved into a private session.

As Twitchy reported, Comey during public testimony told Senators that Bill Clinton’s “chance” meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac in Arizona is what led him to make that public statement on the FBI’s findings into her email investigation.

Not only that: Comey recalled that Lynch requested that he refer to the FBI’s “routine security review” of Hillary Clinton’s email server as a “matter,” not an investigation — something Comey said confused and concerned him. But wait, there’s more.

According to Circa, Comey went on to tell Senators in private that he’d had a second encounter with Lynch over her meeting with Bill Clinton, and things got a little frosty:

During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton.

Comey said “the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office,” said one source who was briefed.

We can take or leave Sen. Lindsey Graham depending on the day of the week, but if investigators really want to find evidence of obstruction of justice, his desire to hear from Lynch makes even more sense.

Trending

It does seem strange that, since Comey was so confused and concerned by Lynch’s requests, that he didn’t type up memos on the laptop in his car immediately afterward.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonCircaevidenceHillary ClintonJames ComeyLoretta LynchSenate Intelligencetarmactestimony