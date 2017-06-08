As Twitchy reported earlier, it has come to light that the Attorney General under President Obama, Loretta Lynch, told Comey NOT to call Hillary’s investigation an investigation … and instead wanted him to refer to it as an FBI matter.

Meanwhile the Left is hung up on Trump asking for loyalty from an employee.

K.

Many eager for Comey to testify about obstruction of justice & abuse of power probably didn't expect it to be about Loretta Lynch. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 8, 2017

Oopsie indeed.

From The Washington Times:

“At one point the attorney general directed me not to call it an ‘investigation’ but instead to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” Mr. Comey said Thursday during testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That was one of the bricks in the load that lead me to conclude I have to step away from the department if we are to close this case credibly.”

Ya’ think, Comey?

(Comey was actually talking about Loretta Lynch and the Clinton investigation) https://t.co/4Nbf21qsoL pic.twitter.com/kNG9SoXc2g — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 8, 2017

They’re adorable, aren’t they? Democrats DESPERATE for this to be about Trump when in reality, it’s about Hillary.

We tried to warn them.

Related: