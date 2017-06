As Democrats across the country sit on their hands this morning PRAYING Comey will drop some sort of magical bomb that impeaches President Trump, stories¬†about the aftermath of Clinton’s meeting with Lynch are flooding social media.

Like this little nugget, which will likely make Hillary turn a little pale:

So Democrats, is Comey still your hero?

NEWS: Attorney General Loretta Lynch told Comey not to call Clinton investigation an investigation, rather a "matter" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 8, 2017

Seriously. They’re pissed off at Trump over a statement on loyalty and here we have the actual Attorney General reportedly telling Comey NOT to call an investigation an investigation.

But tell us more about evil Trump.

Looks like a loyalty test right there.. — Todd (@TCribby) June 8, 2017

HA!

This is tampering and attempting to influence the Clinton investigation. — Rob Martell (@ghostrider45) June 8, 2017

No wonder Hillary doesn’t want us watching Comey’s testimony today.

