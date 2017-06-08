As Democrats across the country sit on their hands this morning PRAYING Comey will drop some sort of magical bomb that impeaches President Trump, stories about the aftermath of Clinton’s meeting with Lynch are flooding social media.

Like this little nugget, which will likely make Hillary turn a little pale:

So Democrats, is Comey still your hero?

NEWS: Attorney General Loretta Lynch told Comey not to call Clinton investigation an investigation, rather a "matter" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 8, 2017

Seriously. They’re pissed off at Trump over a statement on loyalty and here we have the actual Attorney General reportedly telling Comey NOT to call an investigation an investigation.

But tell us more about evil Trump.

Looks like a loyalty test right there.. — Todd (@TCribby) June 8, 2017

HA!

This is tampering and attempting to influence the Clinton investigation. — Rob Martell (@ghostrider45) June 8, 2017

No wonder Hillary doesn’t want us watching Comey’s testimony today.

