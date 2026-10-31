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'One of the Most Brazen Democrat Cheating Scandals in History' Just Got Worse (Compare These Logos)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 31, 2026 3:47 PM
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'One of the Most Brazen Democrat Cheating Scandals in History' Just Got Worse (Compare These Logos)
meme

The "fake Dan Sullivan" saga in Alaska keeps unfolding, and maybe things could get settled faster if anybody could find the candidate who was created out of thin air in an obvious attempt to confuse voters to tip the scale a little bit away from the incumbent Republican of the same name. 

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Hey, don't all candidates for office decide to disappear just days before the election? 

If we needed any more reasons to know that this was all designed by the Democrats to try and siphon a few votes from the Republican incumbent, here's another: 

Stephen Miller called it this: 

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The usual suspects in the media will do their best to help Dems pretend this isn't a big deal and of course make it a "Republicans pounce" story.

They didn't even try to hide it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FRAUD

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