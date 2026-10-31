'One of the Most Brazen Democrat Cheating Scandals in History' Just Got Worse (Compare These Logos)

The "fake Dan Sullivan" saga in Alaska keeps unfolding, and maybe things could get settled faster if anybody could find the candidate who was created out of thin air in an obvious attempt to confuse voters to tip the scale a little bit away from the incumbent Republican of the same name.

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"The source added she did not know where Sullivan was headed, but another friend said he and his wife are known among friends as 'world travelers.'" — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 31, 2026

Hey, don't all candidates for office decide to disappear just days before the election?

If we needed any more reasons to know that this was all designed by the Democrats to try and siphon a few votes from the Republican incumbent, here's another:

Here's the "Decoy Dan" campaign logo and the real Senator @DanSullivan_AK. What do you think? https://t.co/cfJy1lX6hc — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 31, 2026

Apparently his initial logo was even more similar? https://t.co/EIQy58hnWO — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 31, 2026

Stephen Miller called it this:

One of the most brazen and atrocious Democrat cheating scandals in American history. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 31, 2026

The usual suspects in the media will do their best to help Dems pretend this isn't a big deal and of course make it a "Republicans pounce" story.

@MattFinnFNC @DanSullivan_AK People should go to jail. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 31, 2026

@MattFinnFNC @DanSullivan_AK LMAO democrats are such little weasel tricksters and slime balls — Otterlini 🦦🍂🎃 (@realOtterlini) October 31, 2026

@MattFinnFNC @DanSullivan_AK It’s so obvious. — Gigi (@smcdermont) October 31, 2026

They didn't even try to hide it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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