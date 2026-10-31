DHS Secretary Mullin Obliterates Dem Rep's Talking Point About a 'Heartbreaking' ICE Arrest

As we've seen examples of time and time again, congressional Democrats have their top priorities, and protecting American citizens and enforcing immigration laws are not among them. These Democrats have never met an illegal alien they wouldn't try to defend and protect from deportation, and the media helps them in that effort.

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One of the latest examples came from the Washington Post and the talking point is "middle school coach."

To the young baseball players at a D.C. middle school, Amaury Monsalve is affectionately known as “Coach A.” After he was detained by ICE, more than a dozen families wrote letters to support his case, and the community has raised more than $80,000. https://t.co/b1e6meMU4v https://t.co/A4xdQHAg6W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 29, 2026

And with that, the Dems were given another BS narrative, which members of Congress like Rep. Rob Menendez are running with.

Kids playing Little League should be focused on the game—not living in fear of ICE. Families have endured this pain for far too long. This story is heartbreaking, but our community’s strength is undeniable. It’s time to end this nightmare and fix our broken immigration system once and for all. — Rep. Rob Menendez (@RepMenendez) October 31, 2026

As usual, there's a lot more to the story that the Democrats don't want anybody to know.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin added more context:

This “middle school coach” is a CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN from Venezuela with recent arrests for firearms and drug offenses. On October 19, @ICEgov arrested Amaury Jose Monsalve Figuera after the United States Marshals Service honored ICE’s detainer. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States. Is this who sanctuary politicians want around American children? — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) October 31, 2026

"Is this who sanctuary politicians want around American children?"

Answer: Yes.

Another sob story headline that conveniently leaves out the facts. Amaury Jose Monsalve Figuera, a CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN from Venezuela, was arrested for firearms, ammunition, drug, and open-container offenses. His green card was revoked following immigration fraud proceedings, and an immigration judge ordered his removal on October 19. Work authorization or a pending application does NOT make you an American citizen or give you the right to remain in this country. He remains in ICE custody pending DEPORTATION. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 27, 2026

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Remember when the Democrats used to screech about "due process" for illegals. That doesn't seem to matter to them anymore because that's exactly what this guy got.

@RepMenendez Coaching Little League is not an immigration status. https://t.co/HackFtefzP — Redman (@RedmanTex) October 31, 2026

@ICEgov ToxicDemMedia refuses the stories with headlines “another American child is raped and murdered by an illegal alien” So bizarre they try and write sob stories for those committing crimes against Americans instead. “Free” press has become synonymous with leftist propaganda — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) October 27, 2026

It's truly sickening.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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