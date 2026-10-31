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DHS Secretary Mullin Obliterates Dem Rep's Talking Point About a 'Heartbreaking' ICE Arrest

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 31, 2026 2:24 PM
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DHS Secretary Mullin Obliterates Dem Rep's Talking Point About a 'Heartbreaking' ICE Arrest
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As we've seen examples of time and time again, congressional Democrats have their top priorities, and protecting American citizens and enforcing immigration laws are not among them. These Democrats have never met an illegal alien they wouldn't try to defend and protect from deportation, and the media helps them in that effort.

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One of the latest examples came from the Washington Post and the talking point is "middle school coach."

And with that, the Dems were given another BS narrative, which members of Congress like Rep. Rob Menendez are running with. 

As usual, there's a lot more to the story that the Democrats don't want anybody to know.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin added more context:

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"Is this who sanctuary politicians want around American children?"

Answer: Yes. 

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Remember when the Democrats used to screech about "due process" for illegals. That doesn't seem to matter to them anymore because that's exactly what this guy got. 

It's truly sickening. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SANCTUARY CITIES

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