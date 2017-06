HAHAHA!

The first bombshell in today’s James Comey hearing is that it’s Bill Clinton’s fault that Hillary lost:

Comey says Bill Clinton’s tarmac meeting with Lynch is what pushed him to make public statement on Clinton investigation findings — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 8, 2017

"Yes, in an ultimately conclusive way," Comey says of going public re email probe after Lynch/Clinton tarmac meeting. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 8, 2017

So if Bill Clinton hadn't met w/ Loretta Lynch on the tarmac, the email announcement MAY not have happened — at least not then https://t.co/Q2keUUEoRq — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) June 8, 2017

WOW. Comey just confirmed he made the Hillary email announcement because of Bill Clinton’s tarmac meeting w/ Loretta Lynch. — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 8, 2017

Been saying for 6+ months that Bill Clinton's tarmac meeting with Lynch directed Comey's actions. Comey just confirmed it. So angry at Bill. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 8, 2017

Oh, and it looks like there was more to that Lynch–Clinton meeting than we’ve been led to believe:

Whoah. Comey says Lynch asked him to call Clinton email probe a "matter" and not an "investigation." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 8, 2017

Comey also says he was directed by the AG at some point in 2016 to call email investigation a "matter" which "confused me" — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 8, 2017

This is real news. And suggests mtg w/ Bill Clinton on tarmac was more than friendly banter. => https://t.co/ze9fpHx0uN — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 8, 2017

***

