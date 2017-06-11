Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning that he wants to see former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch testify before a Senate committee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he wants ‘to hear from Loretta Lynch’

https://t.co/K2jWojMooQ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 11, 2017

This request from Graham comes after fired FBI director James Comey testified on Thursday that Lynch asked him to refer to the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server and handling of classified information broke the law as a “matter” instead of an investigation.

UH-OH Democrats: Lynch told Comey to call Hillary’s case a ‘matter,’ not an investigation https://t.co/42RuDHpzf8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2017

And apparently this is a request to which Comey had no problem acquiescing.

Pushback: Source says Comey agreed to Loretta Lynch’s request to be consistent, refer to email ‘matter’ https://t.co/acw6YtqnDS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2017

Graham also said he would like to hear from current Attorney General Jeff Sessions about a suggestion by Comey that he was “playing politics” with the investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.