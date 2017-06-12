Who was trolling whom on Monday? Journalists went slightly nuts seeing members of Donald Trump’s cabinet offer effusive praise of and support for the president, and Sen. Chuck Schumer even went the extra mile to troll Trump with a video of his staffers.

But consider the context: it seems like each week sources within the White House leak rumors that someone is going to be fired or resign. Last week it was leaked that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was on the very brink of quitting, and yet he didn’t.

As James Comey reminded nearly 20 million viewers over and over and over, the president does fire people, and the hot rumor Monday night was that Robert Mueller, appointed to take over the Russia investigation, was on the chopping block. Here’s the wind-up:

Growing theme amomg pro-Trump allies and media figures in recent days: laying the groundwork for ousting Mueller. pic.twitter.com/7AJ8qd70cD — Matt Ford (@fordm) June 12, 2017

Trump's supporters call for Bob Mueller to be fired https://t.co/djbvxDveEd pic.twitter.com/7fJErTRa0Z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 12, 2017

Just spotted leaving the West Wing: Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO, close confidant of @POTUS. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 12, 2017

And the pitch:

.@ChrisRuddyNMX tells me Pres Trump is "considering perhaps terminating" Robert Mueller as special counsel @NewsHour — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) June 12, 2017

Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he considered for another position. pic.twitter.com/X4IIHlh8at — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017

🚨 Trump's friend says Trump is considering firing Special Counsel Bob Mueller — who's leading the Trump-Russia investigation https://t.co/ILoWzXDQ2e — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017

Trump is "considering perhaps terminating" the special counsel Robert Mueller, "he is weighing that option" @ChrisRuddyNMX to @JudyWoodruff — Sara Just (@sarajust) June 12, 2017

"I think it would be a significant mistake" @ChrisRuddyNMX says about notion Trump might terminate Mueller @NewsHour — Sara Just (@sarajust) June 12, 2017

Trump would have to get DAG Rosenstein to agree to this — or go around him & blow up the special counsel structure https://t.co/lXcG8Sk1ha https://t.co/B6imqqK9Xs — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 12, 2017

this would put Hill Republicans in a REALLY tough spot. Many said Mueller’s appointment was smart, appropriate. reversing now is tough https://t.co/9bLYif55cn — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 12, 2017

If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don't waste our time. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 12, 2017

Rep. Adam Schiff also called the Benghazi committee a “colossal waste of time” and yet seems to have unlimited hours to spare looking for evidence to support the “fact” that Russia “hacked our election.” Next.

With the need to get supermajorities in both Chambers of Congress to override a presidential veto, I'm afraid we couldn't bank on this. https://t.co/TlDFtz7lYw — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 13, 2017

If Trump fires Mueller all hell will break loose. I mean: Yates, Bahara, Comey AND Mueller? — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) June 12, 2017

Conservative media is bashing Mueller. Trump now playing exclusively to his base. Anything thing R's in Congress wld find a firing too much? https://t.co/TWCxLbG2dZ — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) June 12, 2017

Are congressional Repubs OK with Trump firing Mueller? Would there be any consequences? Now is the time to start getting them on record. — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) June 12, 2017

Firing Mueller right now seems so obviously insane that even I, Captain 25th Amendment, do not believe that Trump will do it. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) June 12, 2017

C'mon, he's not going to fire him. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) June 13, 2017

This would be so extraordinarily dumb it might just happenhttps://t.co/0kr9EZLyWc — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) June 13, 2017

If trump fires mueller, his presidency is over. We would all just be waiting for the process of removing him to play out. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 13, 2017

Trying to figure out if this is a trial balloon, a new distraction or a sign of things to come shows how rancid #Trump has made our politics https://t.co/MfWSlRU74I — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) June 13, 2017

Either this is a trial balloon being floated for reaction or Trump is going to fire Mueller soon which would be the most insane thing yet. https://t.co/9S6GncpzBL — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 13, 2017

I don't believe Trump will fire Mueller. I think this is yet another distraction just like 'Trump is going to block Comey from testifying.' — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 13, 2017

Let’s pump the brakes a couple of times and maybe consider a question or two. Mueller? Mueller?

Source close to Trump says the president "is being advised by many people" NOT to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2017

White House officials are trying to tamp down Chris Ruddy's TV comments about Trump possibly firing Mueller. They say it's unlikely… — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 12, 2017

White House official says "Chris was speaking for himself and did not speak to the president." Ruddy said they spoke Friday. https://t.co/jsEwMO2x8O — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) June 13, 2017

Re @ChrisRuddyNMX statement POTUS might fire Mueller, WH spox @SarahHuckabee says: "Chris speaks for himself." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2017

WH official says that Chris Ruddy did not speak to the president about potentially terminating special counsel Mueller. @Kevinliptakcnn — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 13, 2017

Not a bad question at all:

Serious question: What is the purpose of floating firing Mueller a day before the Sessions hearing? — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) June 12, 2017

* * *

Related: