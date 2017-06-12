This is why Chuck is the funny Schumer https://t.co/1jgF6MVHKM — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 12, 2017

Earlier today, videos circulated of Donald Trump being praised by members of his cabinet:

Trump went around table listening to his Cabinet praise him Reince: “We thank you for the opportunity & the blessing…to serve your agenda” pic.twitter.com/3MPQq4CIiq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017

Trump just went around and had his cabinet and senior staff praise him on camera https://t.co/zv1SsXgTU5 pic.twitter.com/GEawOsdojW — Colin Jones (@colinjones) June 12, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer evidently had a little room in his schedule today to respond directly:

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

Welp.

To think, a United States senator and his staff sat down and crafted a sketch, probably memorized lines, just to troll the president. 2017 https://t.co/86GFqnagZ7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 12, 2017

What a time to be alive https://t.co/FRqieyq0lR — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017

Isn’t it, though?

Omg senator — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 12, 2017

Wait, this is actually pretty funny. https://t.co/luNqq2Mnoq — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) June 12, 2017

I don't like you but this is spectacular countertrolling https://t.co/NRlTmM7nJB — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 12, 2017

Lol. A+ trolling. I still don't like you, but I like Trump so much less. — Tim Carlson (@thecivilcomment) June 12, 2017

Man, it must suck getting trolled by Chuck Schumer https://t.co/S38oWfYakW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 12, 2017