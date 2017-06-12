Senator Chuck Schumer took to trolling Trump’s meeting earlier in the day where members of his cabinet offered praise for the president. The media has also been all over it:
Trump Cabinet meeting was like an episode of "Apprentice": Each person trying to outdo the last in praise of Trumphttps://t.co/caogFBV14R
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 12, 2017
So, wait. The cabinet just went around the room one by one and praised Trump? https://t.co/lz770Ea9C7 pic.twitter.com/QrV8ecrKjR
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 12, 2017
Did that compliment laden Trump cabinet roundtable strike you as odd? Read this: https://t.co/xyfDeVbTYM
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 12, 2017
It wasn’t always that way:
Under Obama the Press did it. https://t.co/g2eUACiRsQ
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) June 12, 2017
Ain’t it the truth!