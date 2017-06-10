Confirmed: A lot of people watched Thursday’s Comey hearing:
As many people watched Comey testify as watched the NBA finals: https://t.co/EW2H9HsGg5 pic.twitter.com/5xUhrCvvS9
— The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2017
James Comey’s testimony was ratings gold, even at 10 in the morning. On a workday. https://t.co/Kp7h2RfFFJ
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2017
19.5 million Americans watched Comey’s testimony, about the same number who watched Game 2 of the NBA finals. https://t.co/F5ciDi6n9b
— NYT Media (@nytmedia) June 10, 2017
Wow, a lot of viewers saw Comey call the NY Times’ Trump/Russia collusion story bogus! Nevertheless, The Resistance is encouraged by those numbers:
but I thought "nobody" cared abt Russia story https://t.co/2OBpqFaa8J
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) June 10, 2017
People DO care about the Russia crimes. https://t.co/4EUegFUAD7
— Kate Nolan (@nonnykate) June 10, 2017
Yet Conservative and Republican talking heads keep telling us that we don't care about Trump's corruption. #elephantpoop https://t.co/q6RyXKvp4X
— Glen C. Pritchard (@Glen_Pritchard) June 10, 2017
Wonderful! Citizen involvement was in decline before Trump was elected. Now it's roaring back!
— Pittsburgher (@SLCJCC) June 9, 2017
The most hopeful sentence I've read all year. https://t.co/20oIGbJhMC
— Centrist Piglet (@Centrist_Piglet) June 10, 2017
This is very encouraging since our democracy is in crisis. People care. Now we have 2 get them 2 run for office and vote https://t.co/eOdrYCVUtu
— Barbara Brown (@5dogs2catsBrown) June 10, 2017
The people really want the President gone (and the post-Watergate, and even OJ, generation watching to see life imitate art). https://t.co/H42tjnBU5l
— Bilal Baloch (@bilalabaloch) June 10, 2017
Anyone who claims we don't care about the #TrumpRussiaCoverUp is a fucking fool. https://t.co/GzFpc8P6e6
— Angela G (@AngelaGunn) June 10, 2017
On a weekday morning. Keep believing no one cares, @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/I4JlU9HTv7
— Leah Lane (@gusnlea) June 10, 2017
Somebody tell Dolt 45 that at least 19.5 million Americans care about the Russia story. https://t.co/f5HknhvwwK
— Substandard Deviant (@substddev) June 10, 2017
Then again, sheer number of viewers might not tell the whole story:
Where's the picture of those liberal loons crying when they realize Comey was the leaker and the president was never under investigation?
— TroothBooth (@TroothBooth) June 10, 2017
The MSM might not highlight that part as much as they did the overall ratings.