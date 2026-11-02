Where’s the Beef? Ana Navarro Hilariously Butchers Social Media GOTV Election Eve Message (VIDEO)

The View’s Ana Navarro took to social media on Monday with a USDA 'Grade F' get-out-the-vote message. She’s urging her fellow idiots to vote Democrat, of course. She sounds more sauced than usual. Apparently, she’s a fool when it comes to fuel. She says it’s getting expensive to put ground beef in our cars and trucks or pick up a few jugs of meat at the grocery store. Wut?

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Esso urged gas buyers to 'put a tiger in your tanks,' but Navarro says we need something else to get our vehicles moooooving... and it's too expensive! (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

The View’s Ana Navarro: “Ground beef is $6.30 a gallon. Guys, please vote these bums out.” https://t.co/vLMjZNMbTN — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 2, 2026

OMG.. I thought this was Ai when I saw it.. it isn't?? — America First Senior (@reid_pcsreid57) November 2, 2026

AI couldn’t make that up. 😄 — Mandie Daniels (@mandiemw) November 2, 2026

Nope, this is 100 percent stupidity straight from the cow.

Here’s the full video Navarro launched after her liquid lunch. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Wow that is one heck of a filter on her phone. Can’t believe people actually listen to these people and think that they are intelligent. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 2, 2026

It couldn’t filter out the ignorance.

Posters immediately grabbed her video excerpt by the horns.

"Six thirty dollars" lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

I remember when the milkman would drop off a gallon of beef every morning.... — Mr. Gecko (@geckosonic) November 2, 2026

$6.30 for a gallon of ground beef seems like a pretty good deal! — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) November 2, 2026

$6.30 for a gallon of ground beef is a great price! I don't know what she's upset about.



And I see gasoline where I live for less than $4.00 a pound! — Starship Trooper (@SpiritOfRadio87) November 2, 2026

Somebody PLEASE tell me where I can find ground beef for “$6.30 a gallon”



I’ll head there right now — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 2, 2026

I'll split a gallon with ya if you're going that way. — Atreides (@MelissaAtreides) November 2, 2026

Ground beef is only 5$ a gallon in the Midwest — Paul Sch (@PaulSchwan36239) November 2, 2026

You can check your area on the BeefTracker™️ app.

Commenters say Navarro may have lots of experience devouring food, but she likely hasn’t shopped for her own groceries or pumped her own gas (or beef) in ages.

The privileged who obviously never shops for her own food has something to say. 🙄 — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) November 2, 2026

lol. When’s the last time she shopped for groceries? — AZSuburbs 🏜️🌵 (@noprezzie2012) November 2, 2026

Decades before that video filter on her phone was invented, that’s for sure! You have to feel sorry for her personal shopper who just asked the gas station attendant, "Where's the beef?"

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