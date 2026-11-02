DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Where’s the Beef? Ana Navarro Hilariously Butchers Social Media GOTV Election Eve Message (VIDEO)

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 02, 2026 6:30 PM
Advertisement
Where’s the Beef? Ana Navarro Hilariously Butchers Social Media GOTV Election Eve Message (VIDEO)
AP Photo/LM Otero

The View’s Ana Navarro took to social media on Monday with a USDA 'Grade F' get-out-the-vote message. She’s urging her fellow idiots to vote Democrat, of course. She sounds more sauced than usual. Apparently, she’s a fool when it comes to fuel. She says it’s getting expensive to put ground beef in our cars and trucks or pick up a few jugs of meat at the grocery store. Wut?

Advertisement

Esso urged gas buyers to 'put a tiger in your tanks,' but Navarro says we need something else to get our vehicles moooooving... and it's too expensive! (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Nope, this is 100 percent stupidity straight from the cow.

Here’s the full video Navarro launched after her liquid lunch. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

It couldn’t filter out the ignorance.

Posters immediately grabbed her video excerpt by the horns.

Recommended
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp Magistrate Dismisses Complaint Against Former FBI Officials Accused of Lying About Hunter Biden Brett T.
Advertisement

You can check your area on the BeefTracker™️ app.

Commenters say Navarro may have lots of experience devouring food, but she likely hasn’t shopped for her own groceries or pumped her own gas (or beef) in ages.

Decades before that video filter on her phone was invented, that’s for sure! You have to feel sorry for her personal shopper who just asked the gas station attendant, "Where's the beef?"

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENERGY | INFLATION | THE VIEW | DONALD TRUMP

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Magistrate Dismisses Complaint Against Former FBI Officials Accused of Lying About Hunter Biden

Magistrate Dismisses Complaint Against Former FBI Officials Accused of Lying About Hunter Biden

Brett T.
Duncing in the Dark: Bruce Springsteen Breaks His Silence, Endorses Dr. El-Sayed

Duncing in the Dark: Bruce Springsteen Breaks His Silence, Endorses Dr. El-Sayed

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos