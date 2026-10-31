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Saskatoon Loon: Canadian TV Viral Video Features Woman With Hand-Drawn ‘Salvador Dali’ Mustache

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 31, 2026 3:10 AM
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Saskatoon Loon: Canadian TV Viral Video Features Woman With Hand-Drawn ‘Salvador Dali’ Mustache
meme

Something looney is happening in America’s hat (aka Canada). The craziness is emanating from a public access channel in Saskatoon. A viral video from a local show features a woman in shimmering purple with a drawn-on mustache discussing neurodivergence.

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It may look like a Saturday Night Live skit, but it’s all too real. (WATCH)

The show is called Inclusive Yxe and is broadcast in Saskatchewan.

The purple-clad woman confused posters. Did she really mean to look like Prince hitting the town circa 1983?

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The scary thought is that her eyebrows and mustache are tattooed on her face, not temporary.

Commenters were wondering where Stashy’s inspiration came from.

Her best friend thinks she’s a dog named Muttley.

Some posters question the validity of neurodivergence and say Canada is cooked if it stays on its current reality-denying path.

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Canada definitely can’t defend itself with its modern-day clowns.

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News Topics CANADA | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | DRAG QUEENS | WOKE

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