Saskatoon Loon: Canadian TV Viral Video Features Woman With Hand-Drawn ‘Salvador Dali’ Mustache

Something looney is happening in America’s hat (aka Canada). The craziness is emanating from a public access channel in Saskatoon. A viral video from a local show features a woman in shimmering purple with a drawn-on mustache discussing neurodivergence.

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It may look like a Saturday Night Live skit, but it’s all too real. (WATCH)

Unreal. Canada is so far gone is beyond imaginable. Just a total disintegration of a nation into the most grotesque ridiculous absurdities. https://t.co/Nqw77xHHuY — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) October 30, 2026

Honest question: Is this a comedy skit? What am I looking at. Why does this woman have fake eyebrows, a wig and a crooked moustache drawn on her face. Her wardrobe is also a bit bonkers. What is going on? — KITTY girl (@Kittie40Girl) October 29, 2026

The show is called Inclusive Yxe and is broadcast in Saskatchewan.

The purple-clad woman confused posters. Did she really mean to look like Prince hitting the town circa 1983?

Who honestly looks in the mirror and says “yea, that looks cool” before walking out in public like this? 😂😂. It looks like a Saturday night live skit. Canada is about one liberal extremist away from full on hunger games 🤣 — Home of the Brave (@KmbrKby) October 30, 2026

She looked in the mirror and said, yes. This is exactly the look I was going for. WOW. — Rupertgumpert96 (@rupertgumpert) October 30, 2026

The scary thought is that her eyebrows and mustache are tattooed on her face, not temporary.

Commenters were wondering where Stashy’s inspiration came from.

Very, very interesting. A classic case of Salvador Dali Imposter Syndrome…🤣😂😅 pic.twitter.com/Lu9PmODFNZ — The Eyes of Texas are Upon You 👀 (@SATXDAR) October 30, 2026

Trans Salvador Dalis are Salvador Dalis you bigot! — Cartesian Demons (@CartesianDemons) October 31, 2026

Ming the Merciless vibes pic.twitter.com/tVGfL1qKDV — Mr. Gibbs (@tamada888) October 30, 2026

She looks like she’s going to tie someone to the railroad tracks. pic.twitter.com/Y6yjkDKsTk — Interesting Times Indeed (@grey_worm5309) October 30, 2026

Let me guess, she identifies as Snidely Whiplash?? — Big Sky DBG (@BigSkyDBG) October 30, 2026

Her best friend thinks she’s a dog named Muttley.

Some posters question the validity of neurodivergence and say Canada is cooked if it stays on its current reality-denying path.

This is the result of a generation raised on social media, where the goal of every influencer to be unique. This BS "neurodivergent" thing gives them permission to do whatever they need to stand out. We really need to bring back bullying. — Dandy Jim (@DandyJim_) October 30, 2026

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Welcome to our nightmare in Canada. We are run by DEI, liberal virtue signalling weak, woke idiots. pic.twitter.com/0m6uzzHwfy — IHATEMARKCARNEY (@chrysoils1) October 30, 2026

Canada, just shut it down. This is not a society that can face the real world...it's over. You will be invaded, the only question is if it is China, Russia, or some invasive culture like Islam. If this is who you are you will just roll over to whomever the invader is. — B F (@camelCaseClosed) October 30, 2026

Canada definitely can’t defend itself with its modern-day clowns.

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