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Iran, So Far Away: Dem Maine Sen. Hopeful Troy Jackson’s Middle East Idiocy Stuns CNN’s Dana Bash

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 19, 2026 3:30 AM
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Iran, So Far Away: Dem Maine Sen. Hopeful Troy Jackson’s Middle East Idiocy Stuns CNN’s Dana Bash
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The Democrat Party’s U.S. Senate candidate for Maine is somehow turning out to be worse and less informed than the insane freak he replaced. CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Troy Jackson on Sunday. Bash quickly learned that Jackson has no idea what’s going on in the Middle East between America and Iran. Bash desperately tried to redirect and save him but failed miserably.

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Check out this excruciating exchange between Bash and Jackson. (WATCH)

No U.S. troops are on the ground in Iran.

Posters say Jackson looks frustrated with Bash. ‘You’re supposed to make me look good, Dana!’ He’s clearly not qualified for the U.S. Senate.

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Don’t underestimate Maine voters' stupidity. Democrats propelled Graham Platner to his Senate candidacy until he spectacularly self-destructed and dropped out.

Some commenters credit Bash with doing some genuine journalism.

Bash was actually trying to steer him towards a logical conclusion. Despite her best efforts, she didn't succeed.

Posters say they didn’t expect much out of Jackson based on his controversial 'inbred' past.

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Democrat elites chose Jackson after the Nazi-tattooed Platner dropped out. Amazingly, despite shunning primary voters, they managed to pick a replacement candidate who makes Platner look better in comparison.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | IRAN | MAINE | SENATE | FOREIGN POLICY

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