Iran, So Far Away: Dem Maine Sen. Hopeful Troy Jackson’s Middle East Idiocy Stuns CNN’s Dana Bash

The Democrat Party’s U.S. Senate candidate for Maine is somehow turning out to be worse and less informed than the insane freak he replaced. CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Troy Jackson on Sunday. Bash quickly learned that Jackson has no idea what’s going on in the Middle East between America and Iran. Bash desperately tried to redirect and save him but failed miserably.

Advertisement

Check out this excruciating exchange between Bash and Jackson. (WATCH)

WATCH: A horrified Dana Bash has to educate Dem MESEN nominee Troy Jackson on Iran and prewar oil prices https://t.co/1IkhQDaXbN — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

lol this is every guy in every bar who has an uninformed opinion about foreign events



sure let’s elect him to the Senate 🤦‍♂️ — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 18, 2026

I really think he thinks there's troops in Iran — Cunny (@tylerfortier01) October 18, 2026

"Just pulling out of Iran" We are not in Iran! — Scott Smith 🇺🇸 (@160TF) October 18, 2026

No U.S. troops are on the ground in Iran.

Posters say Jackson looks frustrated with Bash. ‘You’re supposed to make me look good, Dana!’ He’s clearly not qualified for the U.S. Senate.

He looks like he's trying really hard to keep himself from blurting out "Shut up, Dana" while she explains the prior & current reality of the Strait. Yikes. — MaraGood85 (@MaraGoodR18251) October 18, 2026

Troy Jackson’s interview with Dana Bash proved he has zero understanding of foreign policy or the history of Iran. You can’t base US Senate strategy on superficial talking points. Completely out of his depth. — @guerillatrader3 (@guerillatrader3) October 19, 2026

It is obvious Troy Jackson is not intelligent or informed enough to discuss policy. I am no fan of Susan Collins but the voters of Maine can't be stupid enough to vote for this moronic lump of a candidate. — Tonchita Sanchez (@tonchita25) October 18, 2026

Don’t underestimate Maine voters' stupidity. Democrats propelled Graham Platner to his Senate candidacy until he spectacularly self-destructed and dropped out.

Some commenters credit Bash with doing some genuine journalism.

Dana Bash is trying so hard to help her network's preferred candidates lol — Abri (@abriNotMe77) October 18, 2026

strange to see her acting like a journalist 😐 — The Vaccine Machine (@VaccineMachine) October 19, 2026

Yikes.



I'm shocked to see her doing basic journalism. — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) October 18, 2026

Bash was actually trying to steer him towards a logical conclusion. Despite her best efforts, she didn't succeed.

Posters say they didn’t expect much out of Jackson based on his controversial 'inbred' past.

He sounds drunk and slurring. Very on brand for someone who married his own cousin. Maybe he should convert to Islam to broaden his appeal to the Dem base — windward.eth בשנה הבאה בירושלים (@EthWindward) October 19, 2026

Advertisement

Hard to believe this guy is a major party candidate — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) October 18, 2026

Look who he replaced on the ticket though. — Kidlargo (@kidlargo) October 18, 2026

Democrat elites chose Jackson after the Nazi-tattooed Platner dropped out. Amazingly, despite shunning primary voters, they managed to pick a replacement candidate who makes Platner look better in comparison.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.