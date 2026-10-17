Small Guy, Big Lie: Reid Hoffman-Backed James Talarico Says He’s David Fighting Billionaire Goliaths

Democrat James Talarico, who is awash in cash donated by elites in California and New York, is trashing billionaires again. Talarico has conveniently forgotten that he has plenty of billionaire donors in his own backyard. He is such a hypocrite. He even tried to clothe himself in biblical allegory, comparing himself to a tiny David who is going head-to-head with towering billionaire Goliaths.

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Talarico compares his race to David and Goliath:



"We are going up against our own Goliaths. Those billionaire mega donors..."



He keeps pretending to not be funded by billionaires while being funded by Reid Hoffman. Legacy press is fine with the deception. pic.twitter.com/AZTDCB5gKM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2026

Did David take a two week hiatus before hitting Goliath in the head with that rock? I can’t recall? — SadieMcgrady (@cruzananddiet) October 16, 2026

A guy who has raised over a 100 million from CA billionaires and an Epstein pal



You’re hardly an underdog — Aqua Star (@AquaSta32989035) October 17, 2026

His supporters see him as the top dog.

Posters wonder if or when Talarico’s actions will be influenced by his own anti-billionaire rhetoric. He needs to aim his sling at those behind him. We don’t recommend holding your breath waiting for that.

So he is going to take down Soros is he? Bill Gates too? How about all the rest that have bought the @TheDemocrats ? — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) October 16, 2026

Only some billionaires are OK. Including Soros. pic.twitter.com/GB5YQog4a2 — Marni 🇺🇸🦅 (@MK4USA) October 16, 2026

It’s apparently only bad when Elon does it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2026

Exactly, his billionaires are OK. 😂 — MrMichaelT (@MisterMikeyDew) October 16, 2026

Talarico has somehow secured the backing of the ‘good billionaires’ like Hoffman and Soros, not ‘evil’ ones like Elon Musk.

Commenters say Talarico can’t wait to win a Senate seat and start being the mouthpiece for his billionaire backers.

This guy lies about absolutely everything...a true Democrat — The Good Dissident (@GoodDissident) October 16, 2026

It has become so evident to me that James Talarico is full of sht. Most politicians are, or those running for public office can be. But Talarico is next level. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) October 17, 2026

Just an absolute, total fraud and fake. Classic sapanberger strategy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2026

🎯 Play the moderate Democrat for the people and the Hollywood money.



Deep down — far Left progressive at heart. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) October 17, 2026

Hollywood has taught Talarico to play the role of 'champion for the people.' He’ll drop that act as soon as he’s sworn in.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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