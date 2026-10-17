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Small Guy, Big Lie: Reid Hoffman-Backed James Talarico Says He’s David Fighting Billionaire Goliaths

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 17, 2026 11:30 AM
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Small Guy, Big Lie: Reid Hoffman-Backed James Talarico Says He’s David Fighting Billionaire Goliaths
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat James Talarico, who is awash in cash donated by elites in California and New York, is trashing billionaires again. Talarico has conveniently forgotten that he has plenty of billionaire donors in his own backyard. He is such a hypocrite. He even tried to clothe himself in biblical allegory, comparing himself to a tiny David who is going head-to-head with towering billionaire Goliaths.

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His supporters see him as the top dog.

Posters wonder if or when Talarico’s actions will be influenced by his own anti-billionaire rhetoric. He needs to aim his sling at those behind him. We don’t recommend holding your breath waiting for that.

Talarico has somehow secured the backing of the ‘good billionaires’ like Hoffman and Soros, not ‘evil’ ones like Elon Musk.

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Commenters say Talarico can’t wait to win a Senate seat and start being the mouthpiece for his billionaire backers.

Hollywood has taught Talarico to play the role of 'champion for the people.' He’ll drop that act as soon as he’s sworn in.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics JAMES TALARICO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | GEORGE SOROS | HOLLYWOOD | 2026 ELECTIONS

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