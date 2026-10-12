CNN Blasted Trump Over Context-Free ‘Bloodbath’ Quote, Now Applying Word to GOP Election Hopes

Back in March of 2024, 'news' outlets jumped at the chance to push the false narrative that President Donald Trump was promising violence if he didn’t get elected that November. ‘News’ agencies, including CNN, purposely removed the context surrounding Trump saying there would be a ‘bloodbath.’ He was obviously referring to the auto industry. ‘Journalists’ pushed the lie anyway as they lost their minds over the word 'bloodbath.' More than two years have passed, and suddenly it’s okay to say ‘bloodbath’ again. We’ll get to the reason why in a moment.

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First, here’s Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ quote that ‘journalists’ blatantly lied about. (WATCH)

Trump:

Biden will create a “bloodbath” of the automobile industry.



Left-wing coverage of cut clip:

Trump is calling for violent “bloodbath” if Biden wins.

pic.twitter.com/PYzlPJyUwt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 16, 2024

MSNBC finally received a Community Note for repeating the "bloodbath hoax." It took forever but it was worth it. pic.twitter.com/3Og30tqItK — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) March 17, 2024

Unbelievable. They didn’t care because they were trying to help President Biden get re-elected.

Fast-forward to today and CNN has no problem using ‘bloodbath.’ You can guess why. (WATCH)

It's a miracle! CNN is no longer scared of the word bloodbath!



When Trump used it in 2024 while speaking about the auto industry, CNN said it was "apocalyptic" language.



Now a bunch of people on CNN are using it because they are hoping for a bloodbath for the GOP.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/SQLA7F4de9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 12, 2026

So wait @CNN @OutFrontCNN bloodbath is fine now as long as it's "your side's" depiction? Shocked. Next they'll call Omar being raided a political hit job, which of course isn't what they called it if it was Trump, his wife, Stone, Navarro homes or @SusieWiles47 @SenateGOP @HouseGOP or journalists' phone records, that's fine, but if it happens under @gop well, it's totally different! @andersoncooper — Jo47 (@HeatherJo47) October 12, 2026

This is what CNN does. Trump was OBVIOUSLY talking about cars. There is no other reasonable interpretation.



Likewise, the hypocrisy, "BLOODBATH", brought to you by the same people who incited 3 months of the Floyd riots, with over $2 billion in damages, and over TWO DOZEN DEAD! — Guynemer (@Vieux_Charles) October 12, 2026

We can't hate the msm enough. — Two Dogs (@MisikinJohn) October 12, 2026

It's impossible to overly hate CNN. — Henri Honeyman (@HenriHoneyman) October 12, 2026

The human heart is not capable of holding the amount of hate CNN, MS NOW, and other legacy media outlets deserve. Thankfully, the ‘bloodbath’ of ‘journalism’ layoffs will continue.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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