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CNN Blasted Trump Over Context-Free ‘Bloodbath’ Quote, Now Applying Word to GOP Election Hopes

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 12, 2026 11:05 PM
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CNN Blasted Trump Over Context-Free ‘Bloodbath’ Quote, Now Applying Word to GOP Election Hopes
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Back in March of 2024, 'news' outlets jumped at the chance to push the false narrative that President Donald Trump was promising violence if he didn’t get elected that November. ‘News’ agencies, including CNN, purposely removed the context surrounding Trump saying there would be a ‘bloodbath.’ He was obviously referring to the auto industry. ‘Journalists’ pushed the lie anyway as they lost their minds over the word 'bloodbath.' More than two years have passed, and suddenly it’s okay to say ‘bloodbath’ again. We’ll get to the reason why in a moment.

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First, here’s Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ quote that ‘journalists’ blatantly lied about. (WATCH)

Unbelievable. They didn’t care because they were trying to help President Biden get re-elected.

Fast-forward to today and CNN has no problem using ‘bloodbath.’ You can guess why. (WATCH)

So wait @CNN @OutFrontCNN bloodbath is fine now as long as it's "your side's" depiction? Shocked. Next they'll call Omar being raided a political hit job, which of course isn't what they called it if it was Trump, his wife, Stone, Navarro homes or @SusieWiles47 @SenateGOP @HouseGOP or journalists' phone records, that's fine, but if it happens under @gop well, it's totally different! @andersoncooper

— Jo47 (@HeatherJo47) October 12, 2026

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The human heart is not capable of holding the amount of hate CNN, MS NOW, and other legacy media outlets deserve. Thankfully, the ‘bloodbath’ of ‘journalism’ layoffs will continue.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MEDIA BIAS | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | JOE BIDEN | MSNBC | GOP

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