Social Media Awards No Brownie Points to NYTimes ‘Journo’ for $700 Unpaid GOP Bakery Bill Story

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico was missing from the campaign trail for almost two weeks. But the New York Times chose to devote its time and energy to an unpaid bakery order from six years ago. No, really. Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall recently settled the debt that involved 250 tasty treats. Thank goodness!

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Here’s the New York Times with more on the earth-shattering dessert debt. (READ)

Six years later, Sen. Roger Marshall settles a $700 bakery bill for 50 frosted sugar cookies, 100 mini strawberry muffins and 100 fudge brownies. https://t.co/uFsJt7QaZ7 — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) October 11, 2026

"Six years later? At that pace, I’m guessing the next headline will be ‘Sen. Marshall heroically returns a library book from 1998.’ Truly a titan of our time." — Maureen (@maureen_jeter) October 11, 2026

WOW. A bakery bill. You look ridiculous, desperate, and corrupt. — vvt7777 (@vvt7777) October 11, 2026

Know of any journalists who could look into a Senate candidate who was missing from the campaign trail for nearly two weeks? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 11, 2026

No, they were too busy cooking up this empty-calorie, sugary diversion.

Marshall should have blamed the flu so ‘journalists’ would have skipped over this tasty tale. Posters noted how ridiculous it was that the New York Times devoted resources to a Republican’s unpaid bill but not the location of an AWOL Democrat politician.

Jacqueline and the NYT have tracked down a disputed bakery bill from 6 years ago…but let James Talarico disappear this month for 12 days with no curiosity.



Journalism is dead. https://t.co/KFGFBwMcYE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 11, 2026

A few years ago this guy disappeared for 2 weeks and NOBODY noticed. I'm talking about Lloyd Austin on the right, but in hindsight it applies to both these morons. pic.twitter.com/V0Y6wUwGaM — Douglas (@doug86027) October 11, 2026

Maybe six years from now you’ll tell us why Talarico disappeared for nearly two weeks during his campaign. — Joanne (@Ocuroj) October 11, 2026

Journalism has been gone for decades.

It’s just pundits and comedians — Karen (@KMbecause) October 11, 2026

Most of the comedy is unintentional.

Commenters derided the bakery bill story and its importance.

Woodward and Bernstein are fuming they missed this — FakeJohnGaines (@JohnGai96623757) October 11, 2026

Literally Watergate… Pulitzer lock — jp (@jpfoursc) October 11, 2026

OMG. I really think that you can find something more worth while to report on. — Eightisenough 💖 (@bayareagirl2012) October 11, 2026

But that would require them to publish something that could hurt a Democrat’s chances of being elected. That’s simply not going to happen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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