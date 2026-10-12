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Social Media Awards No Brownie Points to NYTimes ‘Journo’ for $700 Unpaid GOP Bakery Bill Story

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 12, 2026 12:05 AM
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Social Media Awards No Brownie Points to NYTimes ‘Journo’ for $700 Unpaid GOP Bakery Bill Story
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Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico was missing from the campaign trail for almost two weeks. But the New York Times chose to devote its time and energy to an unpaid bakery order from six years ago. No, really. Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall recently settled the debt that involved 250 tasty treats. Thank goodness!

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Here’s the New York Times with more on the earth-shattering dessert debt. (READ)

No, they were too busy cooking up this empty-calorie, sugary diversion.

Marshall should have blamed the flu so ‘journalists’ would have skipped over this tasty tale. Posters noted how ridiculous it was that the New York Times devoted resources to a Republican’s unpaid bill but not the location of an AWOL Democrat politician.

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Most of the comedy is unintentional.

Commenters derided the bakery bill story and its importance.

But that would require them to publish something that could hurt a Democrat’s chances of being elected. That’s simply not going to happen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MEDIA BIAS | 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | ROGER MARSHALL | TEXAS | THE NEW YORK TIMES

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