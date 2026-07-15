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Complain Campaign: Michelle Obama Is Angry the Media Treated Her As a Fashion Icon, Not a Great Orator

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on July 15, 2026
Meredith Corporation via AP

Does Michelle Obama ever stop griping about her life? The former First Lady is now complaining that during her time in the White House with former President Barack Obama, the media was more concerned with her style and fashion than her great oratory skills. Ah, you poor, mistreated dear! Why is the deck so stacked against you?

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Here’s the lying witch and her wardrobe woes. (WATCH)

She’s definitely a pain in the apse.

Posters say in their marriage of two enormous egos, Michelle Obama will always be outshined by her husband. Constantly complaining only highlights the truth.

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Nope, she never will. Her campaign of complaints is never-ending.

Michelle Obama is always negative about her eight years in the White House. Posters can’t find a time she ever said anything positive about it.

The last 20 years of her life have been full of privilege and adoration. But it’s never good enough, apparently.

The legacy media still love her, and she has been on the cover of countless magazines, many of them fashion-related. Barack Obama was an empty suit while she filled a dress. One poster says even she recently acknowledged her role.

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Not since the 1960s has a First Lady been treated as a fashion icon like Michelle Obama. But no matter how many costumes she wore, she will forever be the sidekick to Barack Obama’s hero. That’s why she’ll never stop complaining.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA MEDIA BIAS MICHELLE OBAMA WHITE HOUSE

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