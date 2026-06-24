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Meek Streak: Michelle Obama Says Her Humble Hubby Hates That His Presidential Library Is All About Him

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Former First Lady Michelle Obama just put the ‘lie’ in 'library.' In a recent interview, she laughably claimed that former President Barack Obama is uneasy about his Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago being about the guy he sees in the mirror every day. Oh, why must these horrible things happen to such self-effacing people?

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Here’s Michelle Obama claiming her humble hubby thinks there’s simply too much of himself in his personal shrine. (WATCH)

They both absolutely love all the fawning attention they’re getting due to the recent grand opening of the library.

We’re supposed to believe that the man whose favorite words are ‘me, myself, and I’ hates being the center of the universe.

‘We’re proud to be as humble as we are! All this humility is such a burden, that’s why we’re constantly shouting about it!’

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Commenters say no one twisted Barack Obama’s arm when it came to plastering his name and speeches all over the inside and outside of the building.

‘It pains me to tell you how incredible I am,’ Barack Obama, likely.

Posters say there’s a display that looks like where the former Prez pulled all his speeches from.

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Those most famous words are noticeably absent from the library.

But one poster has imagined how they could be incorporated in the future. (WATCH)

‘Ahhhh, breathe in all the Barack you can. None smells as sweet as me!’

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO MICHELLE OBAMA WHITE HOUSE

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