Meek Streak: Michelle Obama Says Her Humble Hubby Hates That His Presidential Library Is All About Him

Former First Lady Michelle Obama just put the ‘lie’ in 'library.' In a recent interview, she laughably claimed that former President Barack Obama is uneasy about his Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago being about the guy he sees in the mirror every day. Oh, why must these horrible things happen to such self-effacing people?

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Here’s Michelle Obama claiming her humble hubby thinks there’s simply too much of himself in his personal shrine. (WATCH)

Michelle Obama says of Barack and his library:



"He's completely uncomfortable with this thing being about him."



"He was just telling me, I think there should be a little less of me here."



Lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/8FLeg3XoDm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2026

Omg she needs to stop with this “humble” schtick. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 24, 2026

They both absolutely love all the fawning attention they’re getting due to the recent grand opening of the library.

We’re supposed to believe that the man whose favorite words are ‘me, myself, and I’ hates being the center of the universe.

That's hilarious.

The Obama's have never missed an opportunity to make things about them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 24, 2026

It was a literal LOL when I screened this — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2026

Standing on the highest stage they can find, holding the biggest microphone, hooked to the loudest sound system in the world to repeatedly pronounce just how humble they are. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 24, 2026

‘We’re proud to be as humble as we are! All this humility is such a burden, that’s why we’re constantly shouting about it!’

Commenters say no one twisted Barack Obama’s arm when it came to plastering his name and speeches all over the inside and outside of the building.

Ahh yes, they forced him to put his own words on the building. Poor guy. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 24, 2026

And his speeches on the ceiling... and in the iPod he gave Queen Elizabeth. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) June 24, 2026

Barack Obama. Famously humble. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2026

True, just ask him and he will regale you with tales of his fabulous, incredible, super human, almost god-like humility. — Clancey Smith (@ClanceySmiff) June 24, 2026

‘It pains me to tell you how incredible I am,’ Barack Obama, likely.

Posters say there’s a display that looks like where the former Prez pulled all his speeches from.

“Barack really wants this to be less about him" pic.twitter.com/CQKpPSS8fH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2026

This looks like water damage. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) June 24, 2026

Looks like damage from mold. My first reaction was “the restoration will be costly” wow such an bad architect — Noahide (@noahide_art) June 24, 2026

Metastatic Narcissism



Obama’s library is a window into his soul.



We see an evil, malignant being seeking supplicants to feed his ego and pay the bills.



It is a monstrous building designed to crush the human spirit and individuality. No societal good could come from it. — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) June 24, 2026

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Were the words "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" emblazoned in that ceiling too? — Strawberry Plains (@StrawberyPlain) June 24, 2026

Those most famous words are noticeably absent from the library.

But one poster has imagined how they could be incorporated in the future. (WATCH)

Oh sure.

This was probably the first draft. pic.twitter.com/M3JZnyi5vz — TXIND1836⭐️FEMALE, REG. VOTER, RURAL TEXAS! (@txind1836) June 24, 2026

Damn. Somehow you made that building interesting. — Kathy Quiett (@KathyQuiett) June 24, 2026

Narcissist in Chief pic.twitter.com/W49Pyjez9H — Carl Gottlieb (@gottlieb_c13952) June 24, 2026

‘Ahhhh, breathe in all the Barack you can. None smells as sweet as me!’

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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