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CNN’s Dana Bash Wants Trump to Condemn Patriot Front March, Network Ignored Texas Antifa ICE Attack Trial

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:50 PM on July 05, 2026
Twitter / skyflyer81

Over the weekend, the ridiculous Patriot Front did another of its matching-costumes marches in our nation's capital. They rode the Washington Metro and traipsed around the city before quietly vanishing until the legacy media needs another fake narrative to push.

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Here are some clips from ‘The Patriot Front Goes to Washington.’ (WATCH)

Everyone knows that the most dangerous situation anyone can encounter is a train full of white people minding their business.

As expected, despite the group having no ties to the Republican Party or President Donald Trump, members of the legacy media are demanding anyone in the GOP’s circle publicly condemn the group for non-violently exercising its freedom of speech.

Here’s CNN’s Dana Bash doing her Democrat duty by asking Interior Secretary Doug Burgum if Trump will condemn the uneventful march. (WATCH)

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They’re not, but this stems from the legacy media’s relentless false narrative that MAGA is a white nationalist movement.

Posters noticed this weekend’s Patriot Front adventure seems coordinated and custom-made for that tired narrative.

Of course.

Meanwhile, a recent Texas trial that sent violent Antifa members to prison for the attempted murder of an ICE agent got one mention on CNN’s website and an 'explainer' YouTube video that covered leftists angry about it. The website mention was just an Associated Press wire story. We guess CNN couldn’t spare any ‘reporters’ to cover a genuine news story.

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‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats can’t bring themselves to acknowledge the existence of an actual domestic terrorist group convicted of violent crimes. But if a bunch of weekend cosplayers take the subway, it's a major ‘news’ story that demands an answer from Trump and his administration. They wonder why we celebrate every ‘journalism’ layoff.

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Tags:

ANTIFA CBS NEWS CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS GOP

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