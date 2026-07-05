CNN’s Dana Bash Wants Trump to Condemn Patriot Front March, Network Ignored Texas Antifa ICE Attack Trial

Over the weekend, the ridiculous Patriot Front did another of its matching-costumes marches in our nation's capital. They rode the Washington Metro and traipsed around the city before quietly vanishing until the legacy media needs another fake narrative to push.

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Here are some clips from ‘The Patriot Front Goes to Washington.’ (WATCH)

Masked marchers representing the white nationalist and fascist group Patriot Front arrived in Washington, D.C. on Saturday amid celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. Part of the group was seen boarding the Eastern Market Metro stop heading toward the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/Lc59vCyQhI — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2026

A lone black woman sits on a DC bus, on the 4th of July, surrounded by the far-right, white supremacy group known as the Patriot Front.



This is not okay. pic.twitter.com/IKMYGEj7GT — Olivia Renee 🇺🇸 (@rnautismmom) July 4, 2026

Everyone knows that the most dangerous situation anyone can encounter is a train full of white people minding their business.

As expected, despite the group having no ties to the Republican Party or President Donald Trump, members of the legacy media are demanding anyone in the GOP’s circle publicly condemn the group for non-violently exercising its freedom of speech.

Here’s CNN’s Dana Bash doing her Democrat duty by asking Interior Secretary Doug Burgum if Trump will condemn the uneventful march. (WATCH)

Dana Bash presses Doug Burgum on if the President will condemn the Patriot Front march.



Did the media press Democrats to condemn the Antifa group that shot a cop in Texas?



Of course not. This stuff only goes one way. pic.twitter.com/wk39I5j3xs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

Did they fight? Did they vandalize building? Did they burn and attack law enforcement?



All they did was express their believes like others with stupid ideas — roberto bonacors (@Sensibleauthor) July 5, 2026

Whatever they are, they’re not related to him — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 5, 2026

They’re not, but this stems from the legacy media’s relentless false narrative that MAGA is a white nationalist movement.

Posters noticed this weekend’s Patriot Front adventure seems coordinated and custom-made for that tired narrative.

Somebody wanted them to be the NEWSCYCLE this weekend as you can see by all the coverage.



That tells me nothing about them is organic. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 5, 2026

Wire service photogs just happened to be on the metro? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

And the media were ready to roll for the Sunday shows.. as if they knew. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 5, 2026

Of course.

Meanwhile, a recent Texas trial that sent violent Antifa members to prison for the attempted murder of an ICE agent got one mention on CNN’s website and an 'explainer' YouTube video that covered leftists angry about it. The website mention was just an Associated Press wire story. We guess CNN couldn’t spare any ‘reporters’ to cover a genuine news story.

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According to the left, Democrats and the media, it was just a protest that got out of hand… — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 5, 2026

Attempted murder of law enforcement officers, rioting, material support to terrorists, explosives, etc ....



Those were the actual crimes they committed and were sent to prison for.



Just to be clear. — Dan Haymore (@DanHaymore) July 5, 2026

Even at the sentencing stage of the trial, after the defendants have been found guilty, the media still says “accused.” — Soapbox Hero (@GeneratorRando) July 5, 2026

Accused=Convicted Criminal

Left speak reimagining of reality continues. — ZeerkreeZ (@Zeerkreez) July 5, 2026

They just can't say it. — cathyx (@cathyxOR) July 5, 2026

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats can’t bring themselves to acknowledge the existence of an actual domestic terrorist group convicted of violent crimes. But if a bunch of weekend cosplayers take the subway, it's a major ‘news’ story that demands an answer from Trump and his administration. They wonder why we celebrate every ‘journalism’ layoff.

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