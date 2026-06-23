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Antifa Terrorists Who Led ‘Noise Demo’ (With Guns) on ICE Facility Sentenced to Combined 450 Years

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 23, 2026
Twitter

Andy Ngo reports that the members of the North Texas Antifa Cell who shot at an ICE facility, striking one officer in the neck, have finally been sentenced for the July 4, 2025, incident. The ringleader was sentenced to 100 years in prison, and the entire cell was sentenced to a collective 450 years in federal prison.

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Ngo reports:

Eight members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell received historic federal sentences on Tuesday, with prison terms ranging from 30 years to life in prison for their roles in the shooting ambush on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The attack led to the first federal Antifa terrorism prosecution — and later convictions — in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman sentenced ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song to 100 years in prison. Song was convicted of the most serious offenses in the case, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors proved at trial that he shot Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross in the neck during the Fourth of July attack last year.

Sam Russek of The New Republic claimed that the "protesters" were sentenced after a July 4 "noise demo" outside the facility. 

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The post continues:

… and firearms training that happened before the attack. They admitted to being inspired to action through antifa ideology in stipulated statements.

I hope you or your friends don’t succeed in killing people.

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Russek urges everyone to read his piece to get the real story on the noise demo and why all of these sentences are unfair.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ANDY NGO ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TEXAS

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