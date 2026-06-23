Antifa Terrorists Who Led ‘Noise Demo’ (With Guns) on ICE Facility Sentenced to Combined 450 Years

Andy Ngo reports that the members of the North Texas Antifa Cell who shot at an ICE facility, striking one officer in the neck, have finally been sentenced for the July 4, 2025, incident. The ringleader was sentenced to 100 years in prison, and the entire cell was sentenced to a collective 450 years in federal prison.

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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The first federal Antifa terror convicts in U.S. history have been sentenced today.



The North Texas Antifa cell that carried out the July 4, 2025 shooting ambush on an ICE facility received a combined 450 years in federal prison. READ:https://t.co/XOcCFDRzIA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2026

Ngo reports:

Eight members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell received historic federal sentences on Tuesday, with prison terms ranging from 30 years to life in prison for their roles in the shooting ambush on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The attack led to the first federal Antifa terrorism prosecution — and later convictions — in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman sentenced ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song to 100 years in prison. Song was convicted of the most serious offenses in the case, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors proved at trial that he shot Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross in the neck during the Fourth of July attack last year.

Sam Russek of The New Republic claimed that the "protesters" were sentenced after a July 4 "noise demo" outside the facility.

Update: 8 Texas protesters were sentenced today, following a July 4 noise demo outside an ICE detention center.



The maj. were sentenced to 50 years in prison



2 were sentenced to 70 & 100 years, respectively



The last, who wasn't even at the protest, was sentenced to 30 years. https://t.co/tibywj1f5E — Sam Russek (@samrussek) June 23, 2026

I’m sorry your friends were convicted. But it wasn’t a “noise demo.” It was an Antifa ambush shooting. They brought 11 firearms with them and shot an officer in the neck. The cell members who flipped and testified at trial spoke about the secret planning, radicalization and… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2026

The post continues:

… and firearms training that happened before the attack. They admitted to being inspired to action through antifa ideology in stipulated statements. I hope you or your friends don’t succeed in killing people.

They shot a cop in the neck. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 23, 2026

"noise demo" - yeah, I got into a few of those in Iraq and Afghanistan. — John Tammes (@john_tammes) June 23, 2026

This reporter describes the Antifa attack on a TX ICE facility as a “noise demo”, during which they showed up in all black, armed, threw fireworks as a distraction, and then shot an Alvarado, TX police officer in the neck as he responded to the scene. https://t.co/zhBNNTNjJb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 23, 2026

"Noise demo" it was a straight up attempted ex*cution — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) June 23, 2026

"...noise demo..." Very clever. Hope their cell buddies find them entertaining. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) June 23, 2026

They shot someone in the neck. But you left that part out intentionally. — EndProgressivism (@EndProgs) June 23, 2026

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This was an act of domestic terrorism — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 23, 2026

So, we're just calling shooting someone in the neck a "noise demo" now? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 23, 2026

You mean the planned shooting? — 1968 Camper Special (@1968F250CS) June 23, 2026

This is great news. Consequences for disrupting federal agencies have been long overdue. — The I.T. Redneck 💾 (@kleistmeister) June 23, 2026

"Protestors" usually don't plan ambushes with rifles — Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) June 23, 2026

Good. They participated in a terrorist attack. Fuck em. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 23, 2026

Russek urges everyone to read his piece to get the real story on the noise demo and why all of these sentences are unfair.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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