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Trump WH Statement Puts the Left's Domestic Terrorist Goon Squads on Notice While Dems Fume (of Course)

Doug P. | 3:34 PM on June 17, 2026
Meme

Last year the Democrats and other lefties ramped up their gaslighting efforts to pretend that Antifa isn't really an organized group. Jimmy Kimmel even said Antifa isn't a real thing that actually exists:

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Fast forward several months and the group that doesn't exist has gotten so violent the Trump administration has declared it a domestic terror organization and is making arrests: 

As usual, people being held accountable for their actions has triggered Democrats: 

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It's well past time to put the Left's goon squads out of business.

That's exactly what's happening, and here's the White House's statement: 

Last year, President Donald J. Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and directed the full power of the federal government to hunt down, disrupt, and dismantle the violent anarchist network. This week, the Department of Justice struck another decisive blow by charging 15 Antifa-linked terrorists in a conspiracy to violently obstruct lawful immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

These charges are the latest in the Trump Administration’s relentless campaign to eradicate Antifa’s domestic terrorism threat:

  • Minnesota: Yesterday, 15 Antifa operatives were charged with coordinating violent attacks on ICE agents and facilities during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, where they deployed blockades, vehicle tracking, intimidation, and other militant tactics to sabotage the operation. In February, a self-described Antifa member was charged with cyberstalking and threatening ICE officers.
     
  • Oregon: Since mid-2025, dozens of Antifa militants have been arrested and charged — with multiple convictions already secured — following their prolonged siege against the Portland ICE facility. Rioters repeatedly assaulted officers, lobbed incendiary devices, and engaged in sustained attacks on federal personnel and property.
     
  • Texas: In March, nine members of a North Texas Antifa cell were convicted on terrorism-related charges — in addition to seven others who pleaded guilty — for their violent, armed ambush on an ICE detention facility.
     
  • Washington: In May, multiple Antifa insurgents were convicted on federal conspiracy charges for their roles in a violent attack at a Spokane ICE facility.
     
  • New Jersey: In May, an Antifa thugs violently laid siege to a Newark ICE detention center, resulting in dozens of arrests and federal charges.
     
  • California: In December, Antifa extremists were charged in a coordinated bombing plot targeting multiple businesses, ICE agents, vehicles, and other sites across Southern California.
     
  • Indiana: An Antifa-linked terrorist was sentenced for threats to bomb government buildings and assassinate prominent politicians.

The Trump Administration has made it clear: Antifa terrorists and their networks will be investigated, disrupted, prosecuted, and neutralized with the full force of federal law. There will be no safe harbor for those who attack law enforcement, obstruct lawful immigration enforcement, or wage campaigns of political violence against the American people.

President Trump’s leadership has already produced results — and this is only the beginning.

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Hopefully anybody funding and/or supplying these leftist mobs can also be held accountable -- at least the ones who are actually in the United States. 

Yes, bring it on!

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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These Optics While Joe Biden Brags About Efforts to Kill the Oil Industry Are 'the Ultimate Elitist Flex' Doug P.
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