Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and the Chupacabra

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel is serious when he claims Antifa doesn’t exist while doing his nightly duty for his Democrat Party. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he claimed that Antifa is all in our's and President Donald Trump's imagination.

Advertisement

Here’s Kimmel. (WATCH)

Jimmy Kimmel lies to cover for Antifa:



“There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa."



That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. Legacy media continues to function as Antifa’s propaganda apparatus. pic.twitter.com/zhyrFDCaEg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Don't worry.....there were only about 30 people watching — Sonicsfan1979🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@supersonics1973) October 10, 2025

The entirety of legacy media is doing this across all mediums



They are running a disinfo campaign on behalf of a violent terror org



That’s the larger point — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Antifa is the Democrat Party’s foot soldiers, so it makes sense they would run interference for them.

Posters say the signs Antifa is real are clearly visible if you just open your eyes, and turn off TV ‘news.’

A non-existing entity with their own mission, logo, and flag... pic.twitter.com/4sfrYPAHIf — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) October 10, 2025

He went even further and flat out said there is not an Antifa AT ALL. pic.twitter.com/ypu7Pkb5WK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

He said the PEOPLE WHO CALL THEMSELVES ANTIFA are fictional. 🤦‍♂️ — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 10, 2025

Exactly!! this is some Orwellian levels of gaslighting. — 🥀Anniebelle✨ (@AnnieAreYouOk35) October 10, 2025

George Orwell would be telling them that ‘1984’ was a warning, not a guidebook.

Commenters say it’s not like Antifa groups are hiding or working entirely under the cover of darkness. The organization sometimes parades in broad daylight.

There’s a whole lot of well organized imaginary people in Portland right now. 👀 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 10, 2025

Antifa isn’t real.



Just ignore the funding, the violence, the coordination, and the political shielding.



MSNBC said so. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 10, 2025

Well, I mean, if MSNBC said it, who are we to argue, right? 🤔 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 10, 2025

Taking MSNBC hosts or Jimmy Kimmel at their word is like intentionally burying your head in a hole.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.