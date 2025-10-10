Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and the Chupacabra

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel is serious when he claims Antifa doesn’t exist while doing his nightly duty for his Democrat Party. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he claimed that Antifa is all in our's and President Donald Trump's imagination.
Here’s Kimmel. (WATCH)
Jimmy Kimmel lies to cover for Antifa:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025
“There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa."
That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. Legacy media continues to function as Antifa’s propaganda apparatus. pic.twitter.com/zhyrFDCaEg
Don't worry.....there were only about 30 people watching— Sonicsfan1979🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@supersonics1973) October 10, 2025
The entirety of legacy media is doing this across all mediums— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025
They are running a disinfo campaign on behalf of a violent terror org
That’s the larger point
Antifa is the Democrat Party’s foot soldiers, so it makes sense they would run interference for them.
Posters say the signs Antifa is real are clearly visible if you just open your eyes, and turn off TV ‘news.’
Hmm. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7e2xqUfDa5— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 10, 2025
A non-existing entity with their own mission, logo, and flag... pic.twitter.com/4sfrYPAHIf— Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) October 10, 2025
He went even further and flat out said there is not an Antifa AT ALL. pic.twitter.com/ypu7Pkb5WK— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025
He said the PEOPLE WHO CALL THEMSELVES ANTIFA are fictional. 🤦♂️— Pudge (@pudgenet) October 10, 2025
Exactly!! this is some Orwellian levels of gaslighting.— 🥀Anniebelle✨ (@AnnieAreYouOk35) October 10, 2025
George Orwell would be telling them that ‘1984’ was a warning, not a guidebook.
Commenters say it’s not like Antifa groups are hiding or working entirely under the cover of darkness. The organization sometimes parades in broad daylight.
There’s a whole lot of well organized imaginary people in Portland right now. 👀— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 10, 2025
“There is no Antifa" pic.twitter.com/SMR7fUn9RJ— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025
Antifa isn’t real.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 10, 2025
Just ignore the funding, the violence, the coordination, and the political shielding.
MSNBC said so.
Well, I mean, if MSNBC said it, who are we to argue, right? 🤔— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 10, 2025
Taking MSNBC hosts or Jimmy Kimmel at their word is like intentionally burying your head in a hole.
