Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and the Chupacabra

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on October 10, 2025
Twitter

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel is serious when he claims Antifa doesn’t exist while doing his nightly duty for his Democrat Party. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he claimed that Antifa is all in our's and President Donald Trump's imagination.

Here’s Kimmel. (WATCH)

Antifa is the Democrat Party’s foot soldiers, so it makes sense they would run interference for them.

Posters say the signs Antifa is real are clearly visible if you just open your eyes, and turn off TV ‘news.’

George Orwell would be telling them that ‘1984’ was a warning, not a guidebook.

Commenters say it’s not like Antifa groups are hiding or working entirely under the cover of darkness. The organization sometimes parades in broad daylight.

Taking MSNBC hosts or Jimmy Kimmel at their word is like intentionally burying your head in a hole.

