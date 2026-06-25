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Krystal Ball Can’t Believe Antifa Terrorist Faces Jail ‘For Having Leftist Reading Materials’

Brett T. | 4:35 PM on June 25, 2026
Twitter

MSNBC castoff Krystal Ball is among those livid that eight members of an Antifa terrorist cell that ambushed an ICE facility in Texas and shot a cop in the neck were sentenced to a combined 450 years in prison. As Antifa apologist Sam Levine wrote for The Guardian, "A group of Texas protesters convicted of terrorism charges received unusually harsh sentences of at least 50 years in prison on Tuesday in a closely watched case that was widely seen as a test case of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on dissent."

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The terrorists have their fans, and they argue that one person sentenced wasn't even present at the ICE facility when the shooting took place. X user @skiidmarxx took a screenshot of the Guardian story, but we notice that he didn't highlight "corruptly concealing a document of record."

It's beyond insane that a former cable news anchor could read this five times and still not comprehend it.

The post continues:

… and helping one of the terror suspects conceal evidence that showed she and her co-defendants from the night of the shooting were inspired by violent Antifa anti-government and insurrection ideology.

Since you are so biased, I’ve helped translate it for you in a parallel scenario: A neo-Nazi who wasn’t at the scene of a terror attack nevertheless conspired with his cell members to help dispose of evidence showing they were all organizing behind violent extremist fascist ideology.

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The post continues:

… who were convicted -- involved an ambush and shooting at an ICE facility.

One of the law enforcement officers was shot in the neck and seriously wounded.

EVERYONE involved in the conspiracy has that aggravating fact applied by the Judge when he determined their sentences -- from 30 to 100 years.

"Facing 30 years for having leftist reading materials" is being willfully obtuse or just plain ignorant of the facts of the case.

The apologists are everywhere.

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"Protected First Amendment activity."

Break out the puppets and crayons for Ball:

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LAW AND ORDER TEXAS

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