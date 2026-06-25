Krystal Ball Can’t Believe Antifa Terrorist Faces Jail ‘For Having Leftist Reading Materials’

MSNBC castoff Krystal Ball is among those livid that eight members of an Antifa terrorist cell that ambushed an ICE facility in Texas and shot a cop in the neck were sentenced to a combined 450 years in prison. As Antifa apologist Sam Levine wrote for The Guardian, "A group of Texas protesters convicted of terrorism charges received unusually harsh sentences of at least 50 years in prison on Tuesday in a closely watched case that was widely seen as a test case of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on dissent."

Advertisement

The terrorists have their fans, and they argue that one person sentenced wasn't even present at the ICE facility when the shooting took place. X user @skiidmarxx took a screenshot of the Guardian story, but we notice that he didn't highlight "corruptly concealing a document of record."

I read this 5 times to make sure I was properly comprehending that he is actually facing 30 years for having leftist reading materials. Beyond insane https://t.co/LgzQl7md5S — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 25, 2026

It's beyond insane that a former cable news anchor could read this five times and still not comprehend it.

Why are you lying? It plainly says he was asked to hide evidence and obstruct the investigation into a the shooting of a police officer. And he did it! https://t.co/dijS1qoMSk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 25, 2026

This is why you shouldn’t rely on left-wing media writings in the Guardian to interpret inconvenient cases for you.



Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, a Mexican national, received less than the maximum sentence after being proven at court on two charges relating to conspiring with… https://t.co/vx6hjmB8wa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2026

The post continues:

… and helping one of the terror suspects conceal evidence that showed she and her co-defendants from the night of the shooting were inspired by violent Antifa anti-government and insurrection ideology. Since you are so biased, I’ve helped translate it for you in a parallel scenario: A neo-Nazi who wasn’t at the scene of a terror attack nevertheless conspired with his cell members to help dispose of evidence showing they were all organizing behind violent extremist fascist ideology.

Among the most stupid posts ever here on X.



He was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction.



Hiding the material to prevent it from being found by law enforcement is an obstructive act punishable by up to 20 years in prison.



The FACTS of the case -- "relevant conduct" as to all… https://t.co/x1MQMxmFbx — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 25, 2026

The post continues:

… who were convicted -- involved an ambush and shooting at an ICE facility. One of the law enforcement officers was shot in the neck and seriously wounded. EVERYONE involved in the conspiracy has that aggravating fact applied by the Judge when he determined their sentences -- from 30 to 100 years.

"Facing 30 years for having leftist reading materials" is being willfully obtuse or just plain ignorant of the facts of the case.

Yeah when you’re part of a “book club” that does small arms practice and makes plans to attack a federal facility, then in the course of attacking the federal facility one of your “book club” members shoots a cop, you’re all going to jail for a long time. https://t.co/4VA0H4tex6 — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) June 25, 2026

“But I didn’t GO to the attack”



Yeah he helped plan it and then hid evidence after the fact. Throw him away. — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) June 25, 2026

The apologists are everywhere.

Completely fucking unreal. 30 years for engaging in protected 1st amendment activity. Ghislaine Maxwell got 20! https://t.co/VaZH3NCp7D — Sean Padraig McCarthy (@SeanMcCarthyCom) June 24, 2026

Advertisement

"Protected First Amendment activity."

His wife was involved in the attempted murder of a police officer. She asked him to hide evidence of her violent ideology from the authorities who were investigating. Obstruct a felony attempted murder investigation and you should expect a sentence! https://t.co/cFabyXuQ5E — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 25, 2026

Break out the puppets and crayons for Ball:

You read it 5 times and yet couldn't understand that he was not, in fact, sentenced to 30 years for having leftist reading materials.



That says a lot about you. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) June 25, 2026

I too get all my news from and form my opinions from screenshots on the internet. — Brad Sanders (@bradmsanders) June 25, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.