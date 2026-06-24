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The Guardian: Texas Protesters Received Unusually Harsh Sentences in Crackdown on Dissent

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 24, 2026
Journalism meme

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, an Antifa terror cell in Texas was sentenced to a combined 450 years in prison for what The New Republic's Sam Russek termed a "noise demo." One of those noises was from a gun, which was used to shoot a police officer in the neck. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier on Wednesday, a Washington Post reporter described the sentencing this way:

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How about "convicted Antifa members sentenced to decades in prison over armed ICE ambush"?

The Washington Post eventually put up its own post, and it wasn't much better.

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It was difficult to do, but The Guardian managed to come up with a worse take than The Washington Post. To them, a group of Texas protesters received "unusually harsh sentences" in part of the administration's effort to "crack down on dissent."

Sam Levine writes:

A group of Texas protesters convicted of terrorism charges received unusually harsh sentences of at least 50 years in prison on Tuesday in a closely watched case that was widely seen as a test case of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on dissent.

After a three-week jury trial, the nine activists were all found guilty of a slew of criminal charges in March, stemming from a Fourth of July protest at an immigrant detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, south of Fort Worth. The demonstrators arrived late at night with a plan to set off fireworks as part of a noise demonstration to show solidarity with those detained inside. A few of the protesters spontaneously broke off from the main group and vandalized cars in the parking lot, a guard shack, slashed the tires on a government van and broke a security camera. When a police officer arrived on the scene and drew his weapon, one of the activists fired an AR-15 from the woods, hitting the officer in the shoulder. The officer survived.

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Oh, well, the officer survived. Let them go free, then.

For what it's worth, The New Republic's Russek is still trying the case in his head after being piled on by hundreds of right-wingers who disagreed with his conclusion that it wasn't an armed ambush but a "noise demo":

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***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TEXAS WASHINGTON POST

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