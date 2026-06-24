The Guardian: Texas Protesters Received Unusually Harsh Sentences in Crackdown on Dissent

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, an Antifa terror cell in Texas was sentenced to a combined 450 years in prison for what The New Republic's Sam Russek termed a "noise demo." One of those noises was from a gun, which was used to shoot a police officer in the neck. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier on Wednesday, a Washington Post reporter described the sentencing this way:

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The latest, updated a few times and with photo: Alleged antifa members sentenced to decades in prison over ICE protest https://t.co/iNIrUhydlb — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) June 24, 2026

How about "convicted Antifa members sentenced to decades in prison over armed ICE ambush"?

The Washington Post eventually put up its own post, and it wasn't much better.

Breaking news: Federal judges in Texas gave eight members of an alleged “antifa cell” prison sentences as long as 100 years for their roles last summer in a protest that turned violent outside an ICE facility. https://t.co/Qqo7fKh4Ay — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 23, 2026

No longer alleged. Proven in court with huge amounts of evidence (dozens of witnesses, fellow cell members’ testimonies, recovered Signal messages, Antifa extremist propaganda and manuals, firearms, tactical gear, Faraday bags, and more). https://t.co/XOcCFDRzIA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2026

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?!!!



IT WAS AN ACTUAL PLANNED TERRORIST ATTEMPT YOU GHOULS!!!!



IT'S NOT ALLEGED. THEY DID IT. THEY WERE CONVICTED.



HOLY SHIT I FIND NEW WAYS TO HATE THE MEDIA EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 23, 2026

"protest that turned violent"



They lured ICE agents and police out of the facility and then opened gunfire on them. https://t.co/jeGhDsSEEO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

It was difficult to do, but The Guardian managed to come up with a worse take than The Washington Post. To them, a group of Texas protesters received "unusually harsh sentences" in part of the administration's effort to "crack down on dissent."

This is disgusting and deranged “reporting” from the @Guardian.



These weren’t “Texas protestors” — they were Antifa rioters who violently attacked the ICE Prarieland Detention Center using WEAPONS and EXPLOSIVES. A police officer was shot in the attack.https://t.co/sTvQVhQcNF https://t.co/SW39VqcShn pic.twitter.com/Pl8BWNiW7J — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 24, 2026

The author is @srl, an Antifa terror sympathiser who has a history of writing fake news. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2026

Sam Levine writes:

A group of Texas protesters convicted of terrorism charges received unusually harsh sentences of at least 50 years in prison on Tuesday in a closely watched case that was widely seen as a test case of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on dissent. After a three-week jury trial, the nine activists were all found guilty of a slew of criminal charges in March, stemming from a Fourth of July protest at an immigrant detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, south of Fort Worth. The demonstrators arrived late at night with a plan to set off fireworks as part of a noise demonstration to show solidarity with those detained inside. A few of the protesters spontaneously broke off from the main group and vandalized cars in the parking lot, a guard shack, slashed the tires on a government van and broke a security camera. When a police officer arrived on the scene and drew his weapon, one of the activists fired an AR-15 from the woods, hitting the officer in the shoulder. The officer survived.

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Oh, well, the officer survived. Let them go free, then.

The legacy media really is the enemy of the people. — DJ (@StillOnItX5) June 24, 2026

Reporting like this is why the left and Democrats think that 'protesters' and illegals are unfairly treated. Leaving out very pertinent details is not only disingenuous, but deceitful and dangerous. — Rob Obi (@MY_WAV71) June 24, 2026

Dissent? These are terrorists. Of course the UK will never understand that as that nation descends into the third world. — Arby Thirty (@ArbyThirty) June 24, 2026

The one positive from this disingenuous reporting is they are writing to the same audience that is out constantly violently protesting so perhaps some will read this article and realize protests might not be such a good idea anymore. — elonmuskwannebe (@steelers0521) June 24, 2026

I guess in the eyes of the @guardian, a sentence like that should be reserved for posting unfavorable things about immigrants. — False Premise (@PremiseFalse) June 24, 2026

You guys might want to keep an eye on the ANTIFA SUPPORTER and author of that BS piece @srl. I hope you get many more and lock them up too. Enough is enough! — J.that's.it! (@patriotlove007) June 24, 2026

"crack down on dissent." What a crock of horse shit. — WooeyDooey (@WooeyDooey) June 24, 2026

For what it's worth, The New Republic's Russek is still trying the case in his head after being piled on by hundreds of right-wingers who disagreed with his conclusion that it wasn't an armed ambush but a "noise demo":

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Pile-ons like these are so wild. 100s of right-wingers hurling racial slurs, wishing violence upon me & others, brushing against people who get basic facts about the case wrong. Yes, an officer was shot, but was there a "conspiracy" to do so, or was that a convenient contrivance? https://t.co/wUFqtMqoaF — Sam Russek (@samrussek) June 23, 2026

"Yes an officer was shot but........" explains your entire retarded generation in 6 words — snowblinder76 (@snowblinder76) June 24, 2026

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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