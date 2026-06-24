WaPo Reporter Calls Armed Antifa Attack on ICE Facility — With Officer Shot — Just a 'Protest'

Last night , a group of terrorists, not people who merely protested, terrorists, were sentenced to a really long time in jail. Good.

The latest, updated a few times and with photo: Alleged antifa members sentenced to decades in prison over ICE protest https://t.co/iNIrUhydlb — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) June 24, 2026

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A WaPo reporter makes it seem as if these people are getting decades long sentences for merely protesting.

No, that only happens to old ladies protesting abortion clinics, Molly.

Federal judges in Texas on Tuesday gave eight members of an alleged “antifa cell” prison sentences as long as 100 years for their roles last summer in a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that included vandalism and the shooting of a police officer.

The case has been praised as a victory by Trump administration officials as they crack down on left-wing protesters.

“These sentences justly punish the vicious, armed attack that these Antifa cell members planned and executed against law enforcement and detention center officers on the night of July 4th last year,” Ryan Raybould, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a statement. “Their terrorist acts, attempted murder, vandalism, and explosives launched at a detention facility were a far cry from a peaceful protest or First Amendment expression.”

They tried to murder Americans doing their job to protect America's borders.

You're retarded and you support Domestic Terrorism. pic.twitter.com/SZQwzxH8Ct — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) June 24, 2026

Basically.

It was a planned assassination attempt. They’re not “alleged”, and it wasn’t a “protest”. https://t.co/4fwUy9EXrP — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) June 24, 2026

It's very wrong to make the American public believe it was just a protest.

Washington Post reporter calls a mass shooting of ICE agents "a protest" https://t.co/FfA9YXXF9s — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

WaPo is really pushing for people who tried to kill ICE officers to get light sentences. The world has gone crazy.

The way this person is framing this is an indictment on Journalism and just further proof that @washingtonpost employee some of the most disgusting people



How embarrassing for journalism https://t.co/BFVl2w7p9j — Dino75 (@GenX975) June 24, 2026

People are being "sentenced to decades in prison over ICE protests???"



That's it? They just protested?



Cuz if that's not true Molly, it would make you a lying sack of excrement. — Basil Frankweiler (@BasilFranken) June 24, 2026

If the sack fits ...

A "protest" doesn't usually involve protestors shooting at federal officers, nor does it usually involve actally shooting officers.

So, they were not imprisoned for "protesting". They were imprisoned for the violent felonies they chose to commit while they were "protesting". — Deplorable neanderthal Mr. Tholian 🇺🇸 (@MrTholian) June 24, 2026

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This is an attempt to hide the fact that they shot officers, but let's amplify this headline to make sure people stay home from protests just to be safe. — Unplugged (@BeardBourbonBbq) June 24, 2026

That's one way to look for a silver lining.

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