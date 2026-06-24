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WaPo Reporter Calls Armed Antifa Attack on ICE Facility — With Officer Shot — Just a 'Protest'

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 AM on June 24, 2026
Twitchy

Last night , a group of terrorists, not people who merely protested, terrorists, were sentenced to a really long time in jail. Good. 

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A WaPo reporter makes it seem as if these people are getting decades long sentences for merely protesting. 

No, that only happens to old ladies protesting abortion clinics, Molly.

 Federal judges in Texas on Tuesday gave eight members of an alleged “antifa cell” prison sentences as long as 100 years for their roles last summer in a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that included vandalism and the shooting of a police officer.

Benjamin Song, a former Marine reservist who was convicted this year of attempted murder for shooting the officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, faced life in prison and received 100 years. The other seven defendants were given prison terms between 30 and 70 years for charges such as rioting, providing support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry explosives, and conspiracy to corruptly conceal documents. Only Song was convicted of attempted murder.


The case has been praised as a victory by Trump administration officials as they crack down on left-wing protesters.


“These sentences justly punish the vicious, armed attack that these Antifa cell members planned and executed against law enforcement and detention center officers on the night of July 4th last year,” Ryan Raybould, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a statement. “Their terrorist acts, attempted murder, vandalism, and explosives launched at a detention facility were a far cry from a peaceful protest or First Amendment expression.”

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They tried to murder Americans doing their job to protect America's borders.

Basically.

It's very wrong to make the American public believe it was just a protest. 

WaPo is really pushing for people who tried to kill ICE officers to get light sentences. The world has gone crazy.

If the sack fits ...

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That's one way to look for a silver lining. 

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ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TERRORISM TEXAS

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