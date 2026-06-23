Swimming Fool: All Wet MS NOW Contributor Confuses Reflecting Pool With a Water Park for Kids

This might be the dumbest take on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool we've heard so far. Apparently, MS NOW contributor Cornell Belcher believes the reflecting pool is a public swimming pool. He says President Donald Trump is an authoritarian for keeping kiddies from playing in the water. There’s a huge problem with that take, which we’ll get to in a moment.

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But first, here’s the MS NOW clip. (WATCH)

MSNOW’s Cornell Belcher is in with what may be the most unhinged media reflecting pool take yet:



Kids can no longer “splash around" in the pool for fear of being arrested, which is the “ultimate symbol” of the country’s fall into authoritarianism.



Good lord. pic.twitter.com/HcbRZoUtuM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2026

we must mock anyone wearing these glasses mercilessly to prevent further crimes against humanity. this will never be acceptable. pic.twitter.com/3OgEtEx1bJ — Finton Elder (@MinisterSpew) June 22, 2026

Is MS NOW holding auditions for a new Elie Mystal? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 22, 2026

Belcher looks like Elie Mystal if he shrank in the clothes dryer.

So does Belcher live up to his name? Yes, he’s belching up lies on MS NOW. Hey Grok, is swimming allowed in the reflecting pool?

No. Swimming was photographed in the Reflecting Pool shortly after it opened in 1926, and informal wading occurred at times (e.g. 1960s events), but it was never officially allowed as recreation. NPS rules have long prohibited swimming, wading, or bathing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool (and similar memorial waters) to protect water quality, the historic structure, and its purpose as a reflecting pool—not a swimming hole. Current enforcement isn't new. — Grok (@grok) June 23, 2026

Do they ever research anything before they say it? It has always been illegal to splash around, wade, swim or enter the reflecting pool.

Where does MSNOW find these dumbbells? — BetsyRoss (@BetsyRoss33) June 23, 2026

MS NOW’s clowns never bother researching. It’s not like they’re going to be held responsible for lying on-air.

Commenters show how easy it is to be clueless on MS NOW.

I've also heard that school children are no longer permitted to ride the pandas at the National Zoo. If you needed convincing that a dark night of authoritarianism has descended upon our nation, look no further. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) June 23, 2026

I read this in the voice of Chris Hayes and it was dead on — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 23, 2026

Now we can’t help but hear that pasty propagandist saying it.

Posters say Belcher is drowning in his own ignorance.

It’s a reflecting pool, not a swimming pool. 🤦‍♀️ — YvonneG95 (@YvonneGraham7) June 22, 2026

“Thousands of kids no longer able to play Marco Polo in the reflecting pool for fear of being thrown in a gulag. This is what true authoritarianism looks like.” pic.twitter.com/JAn4yA0HCS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 23, 2026

If only there were a self-reflecting pool all these MS NOW hacks could peer into. Sadly, we know self-reflection is something none of them are capable of.

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