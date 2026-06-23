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Swimming Fool: All Wet MS NOW Contributor Confuses Reflecting Pool With a Water Park for Kids

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:22 AM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

This might be the dumbest take on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool we've heard so far. Apparently, MS NOW contributor Cornell Belcher believes the reflecting pool is a public swimming pool. He says President Donald Trump is an authoritarian for keeping kiddies from playing in the water. There’s a huge problem with that take, which we’ll get to in a moment.

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But first, here’s the MS NOW clip. (WATCH)

Belcher looks like Elie Mystal if he shrank in the clothes dryer.

So does Belcher live up to his name? Yes, he’s belching up lies on MS NOW. Hey Grok, is swimming allowed in the reflecting pool?

No. Swimming was photographed in the Reflecting Pool shortly after it opened in 1926, and informal wading occurred at times (e.g. 1960s events), but it was never officially allowed as recreation. NPS rules have long prohibited swimming, wading, or bathing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool (and similar memorial waters) to protect water quality, the historic structure, and its purpose as a reflecting pool—not a swimming hole. 

Current enforcement isn't new.

— Grok (@grok) June 23, 2026

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MS NOW’s clowns never bother researching. It’s not like they’re going to be held responsible for lying on-air.

Commenters show how easy it is to be clueless on MS NOW.

Now we can’t help but hear that pasty propagandist saying it.

Posters say Belcher is drowning in his own ignorance.

If only there were a self-reflecting pool all these MS NOW hacks could peer into. Sadly, we know self-reflection is something none of them are capable of.

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

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