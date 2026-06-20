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Can’t Take a Joke: Doc Tells Joy Reid ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man’ Quips Give Black People Heart Disease

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:51 AM on June 20, 2026
Twitchy

It’s doubtful many MAGA voters believe that Michelle Obama is a man. But we have to admit it’s fun watching Democrats overreact to the ‘Michelle’s a dude’ jokes. Well, speaking of overreaction, a nephrologist was recently on Joy Reid’s podcast claiming the trans jests are bad for black people’s health. Dr. Frita Fisher told Reid that the quips are wreaking havoc on the racial group’s hearts.

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Apparently, the snickers are unhealthy for blacks’ tickers. (WATCH)

Maybe if ‘Systemic Racism’ is a fast-food joint.

Posters say the metaphor of ‘Laughter is the best medicine’ doesn’t apply to black folk—laughter is deadly!

Because every black person with heart disease only experiences scary symptoms, because they anticipate someday a white wrestler is going to "out" a closeted transgender former first lady!! Don't you know this, Lionel?!! It's always the white man causing black people culturally "systemic" health issues with his highly anticipated, would-be, future words!! What on earth is wrong with you!!!

— Heart for Humanity (@SpencerSavesLA) June 19, 2026

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Yes, black boxers can take a punch but not a punchline.

Commenters find it unthinkable that such incredible idiocy exists in our otherwise advanced world.

Fried? Well, her mind is definitely cooked.

Posters say an unhealthy diet and other bad habits are what’s to blame for horrible heart health, not transgender jokes aimed at the former First Lady.

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It absolutely has nothing to do with the fact that black women have a 15% higher obesity rate than white women.  Nope.  It's definitely the d*** jokes.

— AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 19, 2026

Some genuine gymnastics could help improve the health of black Americans. This doctor sounds like a quack. The hearty laughter of MAGA is not responsible for anyone’s heart disease.

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Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER HEALTHCARE JOY REID MENTAL HEALTH MICHELLE OBAMA TRANSGENDER

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