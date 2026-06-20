Can’t Take a Joke: Doc Tells Joy Reid ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man’ Quips Give Black People Heart Disease

It’s doubtful many MAGA voters believe that Michelle Obama is a man. But we have to admit it’s fun watching Democrats overreact to the ‘Michelle’s a dude’ jokes. Well, speaking of overreaction, a nephrologist was recently on Joy Reid’s podcast claiming the trans jests are bad for black people’s health. Dr. Frita Fisher told Reid that the quips are wreaking havoc on the racial group’s hearts.

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Apparently, the snickers are unhealthy for blacks’ tickers. (WATCH)

Dr. Frita says that Michelle Obama jokes are causing increased heart disease for blacks pic.twitter.com/WfH7ZOstEA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2026

Everyone knows that heart disease in Black folk is caused by systemic racism. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 19, 2026

Maybe if ‘Systemic Racism’ is a fast-food joint.

Posters say the metaphor of ‘Laughter is the best medicine’ doesn’t apply to black folk—laughter is deadly!

I never thought I’d say this, but we may have witnessed the most absurd claim ever uttered in a Reid interview: the suggestion that black jokes, social slights or comedic discourtesy toward Michelle Obama are somehow direct drivers of cardiovascular disease. — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) June 19, 2026

Because every black person with heart disease only experiences scary symptoms, because they anticipate someday a white wrestler is going to "out" a closeted transgender former first lady!! Don't you know this, Lionel?!! It's always the white man causing black people culturally "systemic" health issues with his highly anticipated, would-be, future words!! What on earth is wrong with you!!! — Heart for Humanity (@SpencerSavesLA) June 19, 2026

So is she claiming that black people are this weak minded? Ali, Foreman and Tyson can take punch after punch but one Obama joke brings them to their knees.

Got it. — BagdadBill (@BagdadBill62) June 19, 2026

Yes, black boxers can take a punch but not a punchline.

Commenters find it unthinkable that such incredible idiocy exists in our otherwise advanced world.

Immeasurable stupidity — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) June 19, 2026

Just speaking to Joy Reid causes brain damage ! — Fred Henderson (@FredHend1255) June 19, 2026

Its hard to believe in a day where we have rockets landing backwards we have people this stupid and irresponsible — STOCKMASTER3000 (@2000STOCKMASTER) June 19, 2026

She's a doctor --? Help! 👀 — Tom Stephens (@TomStephens12) June 20, 2026

Doctor of what??? So freaking stupid. And not surprised that Joy is nodding her bobble head — Trudie's Brilliant Pursuit (@trudie_may16) June 19, 2026

Her name, Frita, means "fried" in Spanish. 😂😂😂😂 — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) June 19, 2026

Fried? Well, her mind is definitely cooked.

Posters say an unhealthy diet and other bad habits are what’s to blame for horrible heart health, not transgender jokes aimed at the former First Lady.

or maybe it's poor impulse control, eh? If you don't eat sugar and fatty foods, you don't get parasites which lead to disease.. — Lindy Shores (@444lindy) June 19, 2026

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It absolutely has nothing to do with the fact that black women have a 15% higher obesity rate than white women. Nope. It's definitely the d*** jokes. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 19, 2026

The mental gymnastics they go through to be victims must be exhausting. I know I'm exhausted having to constantly listen to them. pic.twitter.com/keFCpJvTwS — Buckle up! 45/47 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@robmce23Trump45) June 19, 2026

Some genuine gymnastics could help improve the health of black Americans. This doctor sounds like a quack. The hearty laughter of MAGA is not responsible for anyone’s heart disease.

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