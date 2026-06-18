BleachBit Biden: Hillary Clinton Erases Past, Says She Was Always Against Sleepy Joe’s Reelection Run

Some Democrats are engaging in historical revisionism. They're trying to say they were always against President Joe Biden seeking a second term. Hillary Clinton is among the flip-floppers. Three years ago, she was clamoring for Biden to run for reelection against President Donald Trump. Flash-forward to now, and she’s blaming Sleepy Joe for seeking a second term, saying his decision and eventual dropout cost Democrats the 2024 presidential election.
Here’s Clinton trying to rewrite the past. (WATCH)
Hillary, June 2026: Biden made a terrible mistake. He should have never run again in 2024. We would’ve beaten Trump.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026
Hillary, March 2023: I want him to run again, and I’ll support him.
Biden announced his re-election campaign a month later. pic.twitter.com/yL5HivMHkx
A Clinton talking out of both sides of their mouth?! What a shocker.— Jeff S (@GTR_JeffS) June 16, 2026
Her very typical two-faced hypocrisy and historical revisionism.— Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) June 16, 2026
She’s pathological.
Posters say Clinton loves to paint herself as a wise prognosticator only to lie once her predictions collapse.
Clinton classic contradicting BS.— Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 16, 2026
"Can’t wait for him to run!"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026
*loses*
"He should’ve never run!"
Hillary Pantsuit: $400— Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) June 16, 2026
Macanudo Cigar: $15
Watching Hillary Clinton backtrack in full Hypocrisy Mode in order to try and save face…Priceless. pic.twitter.com/4VAyk9ObVw
She’s a walking and squawking ‘undo’ button.
Commenters say the herd mentality that had Democrats saying Biden could do another term shifted to ‘you heard wrong’ after Biden dropped out.
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Way too many people do not have any problem with the leftist-democrat-globalist agenda setters continually contradicting themselves. So they'll continue to do it AND get away with it— Rob Mack (@rob7167) June 17, 2026
Democrats didn't allow each other to say anything against Joe in 2023, and right up to his faceplant in June 2024 we saw their lockstep party discipline. They always present a united front. But now that Joe is out of the picture ...— Michael Marlowe (@MarloweMic78463) June 16, 2026
You’ll recall that, initially, they blamed Kamala’s weak campaign for their loss… but she’s now indicating serious consideration of a ‘28 run, and consistently polls higher than Newsom in nationwide surveys. Thus, they’re compelled to reverse themselves and start floating the blame-Biden narrative.
— Marla (@MWPKGP) June 16, 2026
It makes sense that if Kamala Harris remains the 2028 presidential frontrunner, Democrats will start blaming their embarrassing 2024 defeat on Biden.
Some commenters were distracted by the fabric Clinton was sporting during her latest fabrication.
Why is she wearing a muu’muu?— Doc Holliday (@realjhholliday) June 16, 2026
It must be chilly where Hillary is. She’s got my great granny’s crochet blanket up around her neck.— American Girl 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) June 16, 2026
Did she just get back from cleaning an apartment in that Haitian housecoat?— Eagle has landed! 🦅🇺🇸 (@StandUp4USA2) June 16, 2026
Never trust a woman wearing a tablecloth.— S.C. Torrey (@STorrey71) June 16, 2026
Lies from the table cloth— Political Sleaze (@KingofSleaze6) June 16, 2026
What is she wearing? A tent? A parachute?— Chicken-mala Harris (@Candyisdan75111) June 16, 2026
2023 was her tent dress phase. 😂— Crazy Lady (@CrazyLady1953) June 17, 2026
Whose shower curtain did she steal?— Rod (@Rod871496879734) June 16, 2026
Hillary's outfit in 2023 reminds me of drapes we had when I was a kid in the 60s.— RFButler (@butler_rf) June 17, 2026
That’s an apt descriptor since the curtains have permanently closed on any chance she ever had of winning the White House.
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.
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