VIP
Omnipresent Obama: Former President Says He Emulates George Washington With ‘Quiet’ Post-W...
VIP
I Can't Be Sure, But I THINK Joe Biden Is Bragging to Jay...
Rumors Squashed: Knicks Confirm White House Visit as Libs Melt Down
Laken Riley’s Legacy on the Ballot — Collins Authored the Law, Ossoff Voted...
'Defaced with a Bible Passage’ — Sen. Wiener Melts Down Over Giants Writing...
New TDS Achievement UNLOCKED! Pro-Algae Demonstrators Arrive at the DC Reflecting Pool
Ratio Machine Elizabeth Warren Rake Stomps While Pitching All the 'Free' Stuff a...
LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of...
VIP
Viral World Cup German Freddy Milkshake-Ducked for Supporting Israeli Hostages
Trump WH Statement Puts the Left's Domestic Terrorist Goon Squads on Notice While...
These Optics While Joe Biden Brags About Efforts to Kill the Oil Industry...
Algerian Fans Declare War on Messi in Allah’s Name — He Answers with...
Trump Forces Thune's Hand: Leadership Challenged Over SAVE Act?
FAFO: Judge Hannah Dugan’s Felony Conviction for Shielding Illegal Immigrant from ICE Offi...

BleachBit Biden: Hillary Clinton Erases Past, Says She Was Always Against Sleepy Joe’s Reelection Run

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:04 AM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Some Democrats are engaging in historical revisionism. They're trying to say they were always against President Joe Biden seeking a second term. Hillary Clinton is among the flip-floppers. Three years ago, she was clamoring for Biden to run for reelection against President Donald Trump. Flash-forward to now, and she’s blaming Sleepy Joe for seeking a second term, saying his decision and eventual dropout cost Democrats the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Here’s Clinton trying to rewrite the past. (WATCH)

She’s pathological.

Posters say Clinton loves to paint herself as a wise prognosticator only to lie once her predictions collapse.

She’s a walking and squawking ‘undo’ button.

Commenters say the herd mentality that had Democrats saying Biden could do another term shifted to ‘you heard wrong’ after Biden dropped out.

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You’ll recall that, initially, they blamed Kamala’s weak campaign for their loss… but she’s now indicating serious consideration of a ‘28 run, and consistently polls higher than Newsom in nationwide surveys. Thus, they’re compelled to reverse themselves and start floating the blame-Biden narrative.

— Marla (@MWPKGP) June 16, 2026

It makes sense that if Kamala Harris remains the 2028 presidential frontrunner, Democrats will start blaming their embarrassing 2024 defeat on Biden.

Some commenters were distracted by the fabric Clinton was sporting during her latest fabrication.

Advertisement

That’s an apt descriptor since the curtains have permanently closed on any chance she ever had of winning the White House.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HILLARY CLINTON JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
Trump WH Statement Puts the Left's Domestic Terrorist Goon Squads on Notice While Dems Fume (of Course)
Doug P.
New TDS Achievement UNLOCKED! Pro-Algae Demonstrators Arrive at the DC Reflecting Pool
Doug P.
'Defaced with a Bible Passage’ — Sen. Wiener Melts Down Over Giants Writing Bible Verses in Pride Caps
justmindy
Rumors Squashed: Knicks Confirm White House Visit as Libs Melt Down
justmindy
Laken Riley’s Legacy on the Ballot — Collins Authored the Law, Ossoff Voted Against It Then Attacked ICE
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors Grateful Calvin
Advertisement