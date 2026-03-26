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Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts Online

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The NHL’s Nashville Predators debuted a new colorful PRIDE logo for Thursday’s home game. The hockey team is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The problem is that when you combine ‘Gay’ and ‘Predators’, you get ‘Gay Predators.’ Somebody call Chris Hansen!

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Here’s more. (START)

Apparently not.

Here's how one poster imagined the planning meeting went.

Wouldn’t the Calgary Flames be a better choice?

It gets worse. With Nashville’s 2023 deadly transgender church school massacre, you’d think planners would wisely NOT book an LGBTQ+ band that makes fun of Christians. (WATCH)

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‘Quick, we need a band name that shows we perform country music, but we’re also super queer!’ Well, that’s how we imagine they came up with the name, ‘Cowgays.’

Commenters say Saturday Night Live foresaw the problems inherent with having 'Predators' as a team name. (WATCH)

If the To Catch a Predator host makes a guest appearance at the game, we’ll know why.

Commenters wonder how a state that President Donald Trump won over Kamala Harris by 34 points has a city that’s so woke.

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No, but there are more than two dozen holidays or weeks each year that celebrate LGBTQ+.

The rainbow Predators logo has posters asking a really important question.

Paleontologists say gaybertooth cats died out during the early Homo-Scene Epoch. Although the large animals were very social, their reproduction rate hovered around zero. Extinction was unavoidable.

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