Puck Yuks: Nashville NHL Team Unveils Rainbow PRIDE ‘Gay Predators’ Logo, Laughter Erupts Online

The NHL’s Nashville Predators debuted a new colorful PRIDE logo for Thursday’s home game. The hockey team is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The problem is that when you combine ‘Gay’ and ‘Predators’, you get ‘Gay Predators.’ Somebody call Chris Hansen!

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Here’s more. (START)

The predators logo is celebrating lgbtq pride. The jokes just write themselves pic.twitter.com/BGPoRTEIfH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2026

Gay Predators? Does no one think these things through? — Hangry 🍎🇨🇦 Manhattan (@Ole_Manhattan) March 26, 2026

Apparently not.

Here's how one poster imagined the planning meeting went.

Who's the marketing genius behind predators doing pride night playing the Devil(s)? Give that clown a raise! — KOLODA (@CCWatcher1) March 26, 2026

Wouldn’t the Calgary Flames be a better choice?

It gets worse. With Nashville’s 2023 deadly transgender church school massacre, you’d think planners would wisely NOT book an LGBTQ+ band that makes fun of Christians. (WATCH)

Tonight, Nashville’s NHL team will be gay Predators, the band stage will feature a tranny, & the National Anthem will be sung by a Jesus-mocking, queer country band (see below👇🏼)



This isn’t a family-friendly environment.



NHL has to stop pushing this radical LGBTQ agenda. https://t.co/iW2MUDTy8j pic.twitter.com/xk55j3M95c — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 26, 2026

A team called the Predators with a fan base nicknamed “Smashville” is having a pride night during a game with the Devils, and a band called the “Cowgays” is singing the national anthem. There is so much material here and none of it makes you look good. — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) March 26, 2026

‘Quick, we need a band name that shows we perform country music, but we’re also super queer!’ Well, that’s how we imagine they came up with the name, ‘Cowgays.’

Commenters say Saturday Night Live foresaw the problems inherent with having 'Predators' as a team name. (WATCH)

once a predator always a predator pic.twitter.com/tEbSNJiw3O — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2025

Chris Hansen showing up at their game. pic.twitter.com/A8CwhnbPyO — Brazen Head (@BrazenHead76) March 26, 2026

If the To Catch a Predator host makes a guest appearance at the game, we’ll know why.

Commenters wonder how a state that President Donald Trump won over Kamala Harris by 34 points has a city that’s so woke.

I thought Tennessee was a super red state? — Cerebral Havoc (@CerebralHavoc) March 26, 2026

Virtually all large metro areas are governed by liberals. This is Nashville. pic.twitter.com/xiQnf5GHei — Ryne (@rynefromTX) March 26, 2026

Nashville is almost as blue as Memphis these days — 💙💛🐎Aimee 🐎💛💙 (@racerbluegold) March 26, 2026

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Well look at who’s at the helm of Hellville. Freddy Lightloafers. What do you expect? Bad move @PredsNHL bad move. pic.twitter.com/LbLF2ohfKB — bobforthat (@bobforthat1) March 26, 2026

It's not even June. Did gays get another month and no one told me? 🤣 — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump) March 26, 2026

No, but there are more than two dozen holidays or weeks each year that celebrate LGBTQ+.

The rainbow Predators logo has posters asking a really important question.

Is that what a gay sabertooth looks like? — fat paroon (@fatparoon) March 26, 2026

A Gaybertooth. — yelcat (@yelcat2) March 26, 2026

"Put your paws up." Haaaaaaaaay pic.twitter.com/WMNWiNUe6h — Prince Pump (@JSipp712) March 26, 2026

Rawr — fat paroon (@fatparoon) March 26, 2026

Paleontologists say gaybertooth cats died out during the early Homo-Scene Epoch. Although the large animals were very social, their reproduction rate hovered around zero. Extinction was unavoidable.

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