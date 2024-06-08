Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were Right All Along

We all remember March of 2023 when a transgender man (biological woman) targeted Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee and killed six, three of whom were 9-year-old children. Audrey Hale was reported to have written a manifesto of sorts which was hidden from the public for over a year. Well, not anymore, the manifesto has finally been released to the public, and surprise! We were all right about her mentality leading up the shooting.

Advertisement

So the trans terrorist school shooter did it for exactly the reasons we thought: a delusional psychopath radicalized by trans propaganda. And this long-delayed release was a purely political cover up. Biden’s FBI helped suppress it. We knew it all along. https://t.co/wEw5QXReus — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 7, 2024

Hale's writings showcase a glaring break from reality.

'My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.'

Townhall reports that her writings also said that being raised as the girl that she objectively was was 'torture'. She also claimed she 'would kill' in order to be placed on puberty blockers.

The Tennessee Star reports that she claimed she feared 'being called a dyke or a f*****' during high school before feeling liberated in college and eventually learning about transgenderism in her early 20s.

The Nashville trans shooter's manifesto has been revealed. Society encouraging the below thinking rather than getting trans people the mental help they desperately need is a true low point in humanity. https://t.co/vshMbPzzys pic.twitter.com/dRlsRIaCYG — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) June 7, 2024

Not to mention, telling these people that they're being 'exterminated' by conservatives is feeding their mental illness, and we are starting to see an uptick in violent incidents perpetrated by transgender individuals as a result. They are literally being told constantly that there is a genocide of transgender people going on.

In this day and age, is anyone surprised by this? The FBI no longer exists to protect the American people. It exists to protect an ideology https://t.co/RpVuFSOq6s — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 7, 2024

I’m shocked, shocked, I say. Well, not that shocked. https://t.co/tR3AuTlB2B — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) June 8, 2024

Yeah, neither are we.

We now know the Nashville Trans Terrorist was a Trans Terrorist b/c of Trans propaganda pushed by the media, universities, and woke activists



She was taught to hate Christians and white people



She then acted upon that hatred and murdered 3 Christian children and 3 adults https://t.co/LzqOrktz2S — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 7, 2024

For all the Democrats' big talk about 'dangerous and violent rhetoric', they sure shut up quick when their own rhetoric has dangerous and violent outcomes. *stares in James Hodgkinson*.

It’s no surprise to any but democrats that mental health is the root cause of the shooting. https://t.co/IUrShmHliG — Dr. Supreme Court Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) June 7, 2024

There is a staggering amount of correlation between mental health issues and mass shootings, but no one on the left seems willing to have that talk. They're too busy focusing on the guns.

Advertisement

Of course not, it's harmful to the left's narrative.

You will only see what we want you to see….

Not journalism. They had to have an outside the US firm uncover https://t.co/wiYwzO0lK2 — 🇺🇸Mr. Worthy🇺🇸 (@Reelworthy43) June 7, 2024

However much you think you hate the corporate media, it's not enough.

Whoever leaked the contents of Audrey Hale’s manifesto is a hero.



The people of Middle Tennessee deserved to know what motivated this heinous crime in our community.



Hale was clearly a mentally disturbed woman who needed intervention she never got.



Even worse, she was… https://t.co/xmVoxB76V1 — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) June 7, 2024

Excellent points. The full text of John's post reads as such: 'Whoever leaked the contents of Audrey Hale’s manifesto is a hero. The people of Middle Tennessee deserved to know what motivated this heinous crime in our community. Hale was clearly a mentally disturbed woman who needed intervention she never got. Even worse, she was discipled by the trans agenda into thinking that she could cure her problems by changing her body and outward presentation. Her deep self-hatred and hatred of others led her to make a horrific decision. We need to use this information to stop future Audrey Hales from committing acts of violence.'

Advertisement

Silence if it doesn't fit the narrative.

The FBI has simply become an organ of the Democrat Party. — Teneo (@arrivallate) June 7, 2024

And why is a UK outlet first with the story? Our American media are useless except for government propaganda. — RushBabe49 🇺🇸🐈‍⬛ (@RushBabe49) June 7, 2024

I notice a trend.

The Mainstream media are picking and choosing when they wish to cover these stories and when they memory hole them.



Pretty disgusting stuff Media. — AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) June 7, 2024

Like we said, you don't hate the corporate media enough.

The lie: "The trans community is in danger from bigots!"

The Reality: pic.twitter.com/0AW7B4UEBO — Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) June 7, 2024

Another conspiracy theory proven true. — Scott Craig (@slc_orig) June 7, 2024

RIGHT?!

No government officials should ever hide truth from the public. It eventually is known and the govt always looks petty and corrupt. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) June 7, 2024

Well, they are petty and corrupt, so there's that.

Playing along with the delusions of mentally ill people only makes the mental illness crisis in this country worse. https://t.co/eFvgEQNunO — eazy (@ThatGuyBrian3) June 7, 2024

She literally murdered those children on the last school day before "Trans Day of Vengeance," an event that had received the full and uncritical support of the mainstream media. https://t.co/zFQrC7HFUx — Veterans of Forum Wars (@EricSmallman3) June 7, 2024

Advertisement

It's well past time to stop letting the inmates run the asylum and get ahold of the very real mental health crisis in our country. Gun control will not solve this problem, and neither will 'gender-affirming care' or 'inclusivity' or whatever else the left seems to think is a solution.

It's time to realize how unhealthy and dangerous these ideologies are.

******************