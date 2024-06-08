Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and...
Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way
Bill Gates Takes on Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important...
Biden Reminds France There's Only 1 Existential Threat to Humanity, and It's Not...
It's a Good Thing for These Rescued Hostages That Israeli Leaders Didn't Listen...
AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation
Ninety-Year-Old Astronaut Will Anders Dies in Plane Crash
Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York...
Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the...
'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People...
Time to Play 'Biden Campaign Press Release or Politico Playbook Headline?'
VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service and They Deserve It

Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were Right All Along

Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on June 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

We all remember March of 2023 when a transgender man (biological woman) targeted Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee and killed six, three of whom were 9-year-old children. Audrey Hale was reported to have written a manifesto of sorts which was hidden from the public for over a year. Well, not anymore, the manifesto has finally been released to the public, and surprise! We were all right about her mentality leading up the shooting.

Advertisement

Hale's writings showcase a glaring break from reality.

'My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.'

Townhall reports that her writings also said that being raised as the girl that she objectively was was 'torture'. She also claimed she 'would kill' in order to be placed on puberty blockers.

The Tennessee Star reports that she claimed she feared 'being called a dyke or a f*****' during high school before feeling liberated in college and eventually learning about transgenderism in her early 20s.

Not to mention, telling these people that they're being 'exterminated' by conservatives is feeding their mental illness, and we are starting to see an uptick in violent incidents perpetrated by transgender individuals as a result. They are literally being told constantly that there is a genocide of transgender people going on.

Recommended

Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yeah, neither are we.

For all the Democrats' big talk about 'dangerous and violent rhetoric', they sure shut up quick when their own rhetoric has dangerous and violent outcomes. *stares in James Hodgkinson*.

There is a staggering amount of correlation between mental health issues and mass shootings, but no one on the left seems willing to have that talk. They're too busy focusing on the guns.

Advertisement

Of course not, it's harmful to the left's narrative.

However much you think you hate the corporate media, it's not enough.

Excellent points. The full text of John's post reads as such: 'Whoever leaked the contents of Audrey Hale’s manifesto is a hero. The people of Middle Tennessee deserved to know what motivated this heinous crime in our community. Hale was clearly a mentally disturbed woman who needed intervention she never got. Even worse, she was discipled by the trans agenda into thinking that she could cure her problems by changing her body and outward presentation. Her deep self-hatred and hatred of others led her to make a horrific decision. We need to use this information to stop future Audrey Hales from committing acts of violence.'

Advertisement

Like we said, you don't hate the corporate media enough.

RIGHT?!

Well, they are petty and corrupt, so there's that.

Advertisement

It's well past time to stop letting the inmates run the asylum and get ahold of the very real mental health crisis in our country. Gun control will not solve this problem, and neither will 'gender-affirming care' or 'inclusivity' or whatever else the left seems to think is a solution.

It's time to realize how unhealthy and dangerous these ideologies are.

******************

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Brett T.
'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and Guess What)
Doug P.
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
Brett T.
Bill Gates Takes on Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important Fact
Laura W.
Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way
Doug P.
AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter Brett T.
Advertisement