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LOTR WTF? Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert Tapped to Co-Write New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Film

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on March 25, 2026
Twitchy

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ books and director Peter Jackson’s film adaptations are asking, ‘What is this new devilry?’ Inexplicably, late-night TV host and alleged comedian Stephen Colbert has been tapped to co-write the tentatively titled, ‘The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past.’ 

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Variety reports:

[The film] will go into production after "The Hunt for Gollum." The synopsis: "Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo - Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam’s daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began."

Colbert is co-writing the script with his son, Peter McGee, and franchise veteran Philippa Boyens.

Jackson and Colbert made this announcement in an online video. (WATCH)

Sadly, no. But an April 1 release date would be the cherry on top.

Veteran movie critic Chris Gore, who has seen his share of ill-conceived sequels, weighs in.

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Here are Colbert’s writing credits.

  • Strangers with Candy
     (2006): Colbert co-wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation of the Comedy Central series with Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello.
  • A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!
     (2008): While released as a TV special, it is often listed in filmographies as a feature-length musical comedy that Colbert wrote and starred in.
  • The Ambiguously Gay Duo: The Dark, Clenched Hole of Evil
     (2011): A film based on the popular animated Saturday Night Live sketches, which Colbert wrote and voiced.

Ugh.

Based on his screenwriting and TV history, LOTR fans are not enthused.

Yikes indeed!

One of Colbert’s defenders says he is known as something of a Tolkien scholar. Others point out that being knowledgeable of the lore does not necessarily translate into being able to write a good story.

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Alienating a huge portion of your potential audience from the get-go is never a wise idea. Colbert is a polarizing figure.

Commenters already foresee their worst DEI nightmares springing from Colbert’s politically leftist pen.

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Will Elenor be tasked with cutting it off and tossing the dismembered member into Mount Doom?

Posters have a better story idea.

Now that’s a film we would love to see.

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ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES STEPHEN MILLER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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