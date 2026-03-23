Dem Hakeem Jeffries Lies That His Party Never Withholds Government Funding for Political Leverage

The Democrat Party has refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security since Valentine’s Day. This has caused long delays at some U.S. airports since TSA agents have worked five weeks without pay. By withholding DHS funding, the Democrats are using Americans’ suffering as leverage to neuter ICE and keep all illegal aliens inside our borders. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries laughably disagrees that his party ever uses funding battles as leverage to get what his party wants.

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Bash: DHS isn't funded is because you're holding out for changes to ICE, yet now you're fine funding TSA, which is your biggest leverage. ICE already has its money. So what was the point of the shutdown? Jeffries: We never approach government funding in terms of leverage. Doesn't matter how obvious and absurd the lie might be, Hakeem is going to regurgitate it.

Here’s Jeffries lying to CNN’s Dana Bash. (WATCH)

Bash: DHS isn't funded is because you're holding out for changes to ICE, yet now you're fine funding TSA, which is your biggest leverage. ICE already has its money.



So what was the point of the shutdown?



Jeffries: We never approach government funding in terms of leverage.… pic.twitter.com/oc7QYLQ8eO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2026

He really thinks the American people are stupid!



Even Dana knows it’s a blatant lie! — Ava Grace (@AvaGrace9211) March 22, 2026

@DanaBashCNN knows he's lying, and there's nothing she will do about it. — AAE (@AAC0519) March 22, 2026

Law-abiding immigrant families? They’re illegal aliens, Hakeem. Bash watched silently as Jeffries filibustered and let the ‘leverage’ lie pass unchallenged.

We know it’s a lie because Democrats keep saying the quiet part out loud. Here’s Democrat Chris Murphy back in November. (WATCH)

Democrat Chris Murphy says they have lost “leverage” now that there is a pathway to open the government.



Families are going without paychecks and food but Murphy calls that “leverage.”



These Democrats are SICK! pic.twitter.com/vk2qyMFaN3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2025

Americans suffering is their leverage. I hope people let that sink in. — Russell (@russell_m) March 22, 2026

It’s bad enough that the Democrats continue to use American suffering and pain as leverage, but they’re doing it again for the benefit of people in our country illegally.

During the last shutdown, Democrat Katherine Clark made that all too clear. Other Democrats echoed her lack of concern for citizens. (WATCH)

REMINDER: Democrat Katherine Clark doesn’t care about Americans suffering during a shutdown.



It’s all about politics and leverage. pic.twitter.com/agn1aT6zL6 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) March 17, 2026

Democrats don’t care how many citizens get hurt as long as they get what they want! — seniors rock2 (@DebbieBurt11655) March 22, 2026

Americans are always the sacrifice Democrats are willing to make to give themselves permanent political power.