Amnesty Aim: Dem Peter Welch Reveals His Party’s Real Reason For Making Americans...
VIP
FL Gov Candidate's Lawyer Seeks Withdrawal Over Unpaid Fees; Harmeet Dhillon Questions Con...
Dems Are So Weird ... AOC's Old Chief of Staff Begs Peaches Christ...
Young Life Snuffed Out at Loyola: Killer Illegal Released Under Biden—But Cato Insists...
Mehdi Hasan Blames GOP for TSA Chaos—But Democrats Are Holding DHS Funding Hostage...
Poverty Tourism? Fine. But Don't Forget Your Mask, Comrades – Taylor Lorenz's Latest...
White Savior Vibes: Code Pink Jets to Cuba, Paints a Mural, Ignores the...
Joe Scarborough Dunks on Himself While Trying to Blame Republicans for DHS Shutdown
Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Remembers Robert Mueller
Two Tweets React to ICE Coming to Airports
Sen. Eric Schmitt Attempts to Interpret Democrat Values
'Hello, Politico': Data Republican Does It Again, Exposing Politico's Bias and Financial B...
'Lots of Illegals There ...' ICE Agents' Responses About Helping With Airport Security...
VIP
PSST: Would Someone Let John Brennan Know It's a BAD Thing When Communist...

Dem Hakeem Jeffries Lies That His Party Never Withholds Government Funding for Political Leverage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:39 AM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrat Party has refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security since Valentine’s Day. This has caused long delays at some U.S. airports since TSA agents have worked five weeks without pay. By withholding DHS funding, the Democrats are using Americans’ suffering as leverage to neuter ICE and keep all illegal aliens inside our borders. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries laughably disagrees that his party ever uses funding battles as leverage to get what his party wants.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Bash: DHS isn't funded is because you're holding out for changes to ICE, yet now you're fine funding TSA, which is your biggest leverage. ICE already has its money.

So what was the point of the shutdown?

Jeffries: We never approach government funding in terms of leverage.

Doesn't matter how obvious and absurd the lie might be, Hakeem is going to regurgitate it.

Here’s Jeffries lying to CNN’s Dana Bash. (WATCH)

Law-abiding immigrant families? They’re illegal aliens, Hakeem. Bash watched silently as Jeffries filibustered and let the ‘leverage’ lie pass unchallenged.

We know it’s a lie because Democrats keep saying the quiet part out loud. Here’s Democrat Chris Murphy back in November. (WATCH)

Recommended

Amnesty Aim: Dem Peter Welch Reveals His Party’s Real Reason For Making Americans Suffer at Airports
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s bad enough that the Democrats continue to use American suffering and pain as leverage, but they’re doing it again for the benefit of people in our country illegally.

During the last shutdown, Democrat Katherine Clark made that all too clear. Other Democrats echoed her lack of concern for citizens. (WATCH)

Americans are always the sacrifice Democrats are willing to make to give themselves permanent political power.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Amnesty Aim: Dem Peter Welch Reveals His Party’s Real Reason For Making Americans Suffer at Airports
Warren Squire
Young Life Snuffed Out at Loyola: Killer Illegal Released Under Biden—But Cato Insists It's Trump's Fault
justmindy
'Hello, Politico': Data Republican Does It Again, Exposing Politico's Bias and Financial Backers
Grateful Calvin
White Savior Vibes: Code Pink Jets to Cuba, Paints a Mural, Ignores the Real Crisis
justmindy
Joe Scarborough Dunks on Himself While Trying to Blame Republicans for DHS Shutdown
Grateful Calvin
Dems Are So Weird ... AOC's Old Chief of Staff Begs Peaches Christ to 'Drag' Him to Pelosi's Old Seat
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA