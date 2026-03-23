Amnesty Aim: Dem Peter Welch Reveals His Party’s Real Reason For Making Americans Suffer at Airports

Democrats continue to refuse to fund the Department of Homeland Security (TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard) unless Republicans bow to their demands to make it nearly impossible to deport all illegal aliens. American air travelers are suffering long delays and missed flights because many TSA agents are no longer showing up at work. It's hard to blame them; they’ve been working without pay for five weeks.

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It’s led to scenes like this at some airports. (WATCH)

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



The Atlanta TSA line has now stretched to a stunning 153 minute-wait-time... AT 6AM IN THE MORNING!!!!



The line is WRAPPING AROUND BAGGAGE CLAIM!!!



THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2MluEMjitJ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 22, 2026

Yep, all courtesy of the Democrat Party.

On Sunday, Democrat Senator Peter Welch explained why his party is so focused on making Americans suffer. You’ve probably already guessed it has something to do with the Democrat Party and its undying love for illegal aliens.

Here’s more. (READ)

In the midst of the deliberate suffering Democrats are imposing upon Americans at the airport, you have Democrat Senator Peter Welch getting to the core of what they’re really after: Some form of amnesty. “If we were able to open up the rest of the government and focus on the ICE issue, it may allow us then to have, I think, a discussion." “It's ripe for us to have a sensible discussion about a reasonable immigration plan in a reasonable way, to deal with some folks who don't have legal status."

Here’s Welch on C-SPAN laying it all out. (WATCH)

In the midst of the deliberate suffering Democrats are imposing upon Americans at the airport, you have Democrat Senator Peter Welch getting to the core of what they’re really after:



Some form of amnesty.



“If we were able to open up the rest of the government and focus on the… https://t.co/VDIazQPEdc pic.twitter.com/2a0cFbQgMJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2026

They can never help themselves with saying the quiet part out loud. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 22, 2026

The Democrat Party is salivating over the prospect of suddenly gaining tens of millions of new voters overnight if their amnesty goal is achieved.

Some posters believe many illegal aliens are already voting in our elections.

It all comes down to keeping their fraudulent voter base. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 22, 2026

Just keep saying “reasonable” over and over hoping it will somehow sound reasonable — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2026

And common sense. — Bob Morris (@B0bMorris) March 22, 2026

Hopefully, Republicans will stand firm against this, but then again, abandoning their constituents and bending over for Democrats wouldn’t be unprecedented.

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Commenters say compromise with Democrats is never the answer.

I thought they wanted Noem to resign...

I thought they wanted the "round ups" in Minnesota to stop... — Russell (@russell_m) March 22, 2026

Moving the goalposts is what they do.

Give a monster a cookie and he's just going to want another cookie. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) March 22, 2026

They won’t be satisfied until immigration enforcement is eliminated, the borders are flung wide open again and every single illegal that’s here is granted citizenship. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2026

Exactly. This is why Democrats can never regain power.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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