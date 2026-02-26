Legacy Media’s ‘Moderate’ Democrat Andy Beshear Won’t Say He’ll Put Americans Before Illegal Aliens

During the ‘State of the Union’ address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump challenged Democrats to stand if they believed that American citizens should be prioritized over illegal aliens. Democrats stayed seated, showing that they are working for illegal aliens and not the American people. On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was asked if he would have stood with Trump if he had been present at the SOTU. The ‘moderate’ Democrat dodged the question.

It’s no secret where Beshear’s allegiance lies. (WATCH)

Media's “Moderate Democrat” Darling Andy Beshear won’t answer if he would’ve stood when Trump said government should work for Americans over illegals.



Tells you everything about Aw Shucks Andy. pic.twitter.com/RyxbIRQwDb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

Why can't they just answer the question? Oh, that's right, then they would confirm to Americans that they think we are second to illegals. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) February 25, 2026

Oh, Andy’s “nuanced” dodge says it all: American citizens last, illegals first. Crystal clear, Governor. 🙄 — Greg Walker (@GregWalker54506) February 25, 2026

They answer the question by refusing to answer it.

Posters are saying that Trump set the perfect trap for pro-illegal alien Democrats.

That part of his speech was 100% brilliantly scripted and the democrats swallowed the bait like pigs eating slop. Trump knew that they were incapable of standing and he made them look like the fools that they are... — Shadjak (@CenzoJim) February 25, 2026

We need this part of the SOTU on loop and played everywhere for the next 9 months. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) February 25, 2026

Campaign ads, and a lot of them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

The GOP was gifted the perfect midterm ad thanks to Trump.

Despite embracing the most radical positions of their Democrat Party, the legacy media continues to label Beshear and other Democrats as ‘moderate.’ Margaret Brennan of CBS News was recently caught lying by describing Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger as a moderate. (WATCH)

Margaret Brennan insanely claims that Abigail Spanberger has so-far governed Virginia as "very much a moderate."

While Virginia Democrats and Spanberger jack up the cost of living in the state , Brennan insists the the latter is still all about "energy prices, affordability." pic.twitter.com/MH3NFfh6j8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 25, 2026

She was quick to say “campaigning” when taking about her being a moderate because no act as governor thus far could be construed as moderate. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) February 25, 2026

No body watches CBS and this is why, Spanberger a moderate? No, a radical once taking the oath and wielding the pen. — There R sum who call me TIM (@TwalshTim) February 25, 2026

Democrat politicians always sell themselves as ‘moderates’ on the campaign trail and then show who they really are once they’re elected.

The upcoming midterms will be no different.

The fake totally-not-leftist-Democrat is how they plan to win the mid terms. It worked before. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) February 25, 2026

1000%. Needs to be exposed at every opportunity. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

There is no such thing as a moderate democrat these days. — Lynnbeachbum (@lynnluvsbeach) February 25, 2026

There really isn’t. But when has the truth ever stopped the Democrat Party in its quest for more power?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

