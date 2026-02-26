Hoppin' Mad Joe Walsh Croaks Out Demented Rant to Tiny Gathering of Freaky...
Legacy Media's 'Moderate' Democrat Andy Beshear Won't Say He'll Put Americans Before Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

During the ‘State of the Union’ address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump challenged Democrats to stand if they believed that American citizens should be prioritized over illegal aliens. Democrats stayed seated, showing that they are working for illegal aliens and not the American people. On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was asked if he would have stood with Trump if he had been present at the SOTU. The ‘moderate’ Democrat dodged the question.

It’s no secret where Beshear’s allegiance lies. (WATCH)

They answer the question by refusing to answer it.

Posters are saying that Trump set the perfect trap for pro-illegal alien Democrats.

The GOP was gifted the perfect midterm ad thanks to Trump.

Despite embracing the most radical positions of their Democrat Party, the legacy media continues to label Beshear and other Democrats as ‘moderate.’ Margaret Brennan of CBS News was recently caught lying by describing Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger as a moderate. (WATCH)

Democrat politicians always sell themselves as ‘moderates’ on the campaign trail and then show who they really are once they’re elected.

The upcoming midterms will be no different.

There really isn’t. But when has the truth ever stopped the Democrat Party in its quest for more power?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

