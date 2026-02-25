Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a...
Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump’s SOTU Political Props

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to give props to the USA men’s hockey team; the spoil sports at MS NOW said they were mere props. Total bunk! They were thrilled to be there and be recognized for their stunning victory at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Give us a break, Symone Sanders. (WATCH)

The hockey players were a uniting presence on a night Democrats made fools of themselves in front of the nation.

Posters say patriotism was the message. Team USA was proper, not props.

The hockey players were there because they wanted to be there. That’s what’s got Sanders and her MS NOW crew upset. They think everyone must join their silly resistance.

Commenters say if anyone’s a prop, it’s the bald host holding down a chair in MS NOW’s studio.

Prop or puppet? There’s no difference.

Posters say everyone should allow the champion athletes to have their big moment - they've earned it.

Exactly, Democrats can’t stand any Americans achieving greatness or being celebrated while Trump’s in office. Democrats really are a miserable lot. 

