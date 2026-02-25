Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump’s SOTU Political Props

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to give props to the USA men’s hockey team; the spoil sports at MS NOW said they were mere props. Total bunk! They were thrilled to be there and be recognized for their stunning victory at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Give us a break, Symone Sanders. (WATCH)

MSNOW’s Symone Sanders: The USA men’s hockey team “allowed themselves to be used as political props."



Miserable people. Just miserable. pic.twitter.com/5LDOaT6URW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

The "political props" resulted in one of the only times democrats also stood and cheered. Their presence was unifying while Symone relegates them to subhuman low IQ objects. She's disgusting. — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) February 25, 2026

The hockey players were a uniting presence on a night Democrats made fools of themselves in front of the nation.

Posters say patriotism was the message. Team USA was proper, not props.

“Political Props” is the phrase the being passed around by all corporate media — Rocheleau C A (@c_rochelea37518) February 25, 2026

By "political props" Symone meant Patriots. It's crazy these loons are now ceding patriotism to the right. Illegal immigrants, trans men in women's sports and now happiness for a US olympic team winning a gold medal. Are kittens and puppies next? — Murray116murray (@Murray116murra2) February 25, 2026

Who said they’re allowing themselves? Looks like they were having a great time and they have had a great experience as American citizens/Olympic athletes ren’t they free to make their own decisions?

Just because it doesn’t fit your angry, crazy narrative, doesn’t make it wrong. — Alice Mathers (@alice_jane22) February 25, 2026

The hockey players were there because they wanted to be there. That’s what’s got Sanders and her MS NOW crew upset. They think everyone must join their silly resistance.

Commenters say if anyone’s a prop, it’s the bald host holding down a chair in MS NOW’s studio.

Why does Symone allow herself to be used as a political prop for the Democrat Party? — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) February 25, 2026

Symone Sanders lets herself be used as a political prop on a daily basis. — Russell (@russell_m) February 25, 2026

She's the political prop — St. MAC (@Stmckay04) February 25, 2026

Prop or puppet? There’s no difference.

Posters say everyone should allow the champion athletes to have their big moment - they've earned it.

The players were obviously happy and proud to be there. Democrats are certifiable. — Aaron (@Aaronious65) February 25, 2026

They just won the USA a medal let them enjoy it🇺🇸. We don’t always agree but we love our country. — Amy (@daljewels) February 25, 2026

Why not honor the greatest sporting achievement in 48years — Jpm524 (@Jpm524) February 25, 2026

Anything good for America is bad for democrats — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) February 25, 2026

Exactly, Democrats can’t stand any Americans achieving greatness or being celebrated while Trump’s in office. Democrats really are a miserable lot.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

