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Unemployed Joy Reid's Wild Take: Iran's Regime No Worse Than America's 'Secret Police' and Abortion Bans

justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on March 16, 2026
Twitter

Joy Reid, unemployed cable news hostess, turned on the camera in her basement and said the same stupid stuff she used to say on television. Her latest rant is about Iran and how women in Iran are actually safer than those in America. Honestly, women in blue states may not be very safe because their District Attorneys don't prosecute criminals.

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Joy is so ridiculous. She has no idea what she is talking about, per usual.

They live in a completely warped reality.

That person doesn't exist.

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Of course, her nutso Leftist followers nod their heads agreements like absolute dolts. These people can vote.  

Kind of like Joy herself. 

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ABORTION IRAN JOY REID WOKE WOMEN'S SPORTS

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