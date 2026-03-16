Unemployed Joy Reid's Wild Take: Iran's Regime No Worse Than America's 'Secret Police' and Abortion Bans

Joy Reid, unemployed cable news hostess, turned on the camera in her basement and said the same stupid stuff she used to say on television. Her latest rant is about Iran and how women in Iran are actually safer than those in America. Honestly, women in blue states may not be very safe because their District Attorneys don't prosecute criminals.

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Joy Reid on Iran: “I’m not saying that regime is not bad, but by the way our regime is not good. Our regime has secret police, they have secret police. Our regime is oppressing women, taking away abortion rights, taking away women’s rights, they also oppress women. They have the… pic.twitter.com/axKobVSgRZ — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 16, 2026

Joy is so ridiculous. She has no idea what she is talking about, per usual.

This is the unbelievable view of woke feminists on the left.



No, it is not the same, Joy @Joyannreid, who was even too extreme even for @MSNOWNews.



You don’t know any women who are machine gunned for peacefully demonstrating, imprisoned and raped for political prosecution, are… https://t.co/CXjwMyc3P0 — Cameron Tousi (@CameronTousi) March 16, 2026

They live in a completely warped reality.

Ms. Joy Read - if both counties are equivalent - find me the Iranian Joy Reid who’s on TV criticizing her own “regime” and religion like you are freely doing without fear of you being abducted by the us regime as you step out. https://t.co/ZdIqVVIlaf — stargazer (@mnali) March 16, 2026

That person doesn't exist.

I really respect and admire this unrestrained version of Joy Reed. https://t.co/e31v8NKcgO — Jean Jacques Dessalines 🇭🇹🇵🇸🇳🇪🇲🇱🇧🇫🇨🇺 (@JeanJacquesDes7) March 16, 2026

They don’t want to talk about this though!! https://t.co/ttFCJQIKzd — Telvin Griffin (@TelvinGriffin) March 16, 2026

They act like Iran is just SOOOOO bad…Have you met America? https://t.co/N3Dvo3eDZj pic.twitter.com/Q0iQF4D5iL — Louis V (@Tiffy_Lou_Who) March 16, 2026

True. It's the american taliban https://t.co/hhuFZrVHEA — patZ VOTEBLUE (@YaaYaaWhat) March 16, 2026

Of course, her nutso Leftist followers nod their heads agreements like absolute dolts. These people can vote.

#JoyReid chooses to neglect to mention the fact that Iran murdered/eliminated tens of thousands of protesters--and yet equates the USA with Iran...she is totally mental. No one, and I mean, no one should pay her any attention. Taking my own advice--my last post w/her in it https://t.co/JY5l86MFrK — Embrace Activism (@EmbraceActivism) March 16, 2026

Only someone privileged enough to never lived under an authoritarian regime can make this comment https://t.co/ysb77QXdca — jorsy (@jorsyfv) March 16, 2026

Iran killed 20,000 to 40,000 civilians in under a month for protesting. They poisoned school girls for not wanting to cover their heads. Being gay is a capital offense. This comparison is grotesque https://t.co/5Sf34XlJ8Z — André (@AndreF91) March 16, 2026

Kind of like Joy herself.

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