Optic of the YEAR! Trump Got Dems to Give Away Their Main Priority With This 'Stand Up If...' Request

President Trump's State of the Union address was, to a large degree, a master class in how to get your political opposition to help expose just how crazy their positions are.

The examples were many, but perhaps none were greater than when Trump spoke about Americans who were killed or harmed by criminal illegal aliens who were allowed into the country via Biden's open border. Trump then made a request to Democrats in the chamber (not counting the dozens who were too cowardly to show up).

"Stand up if you believe we should protect Americans above illegals!"

Yeah, that went exactly how you might have expected:

Trump says "stand up if you believe that we should protect Americans, above illegals"



Democrats refused to stand pic.twitter.com/E3JVl8GFiI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

This speaks volumes and should find its way into some GOP midterm ads in a few months:

The very moment

They’re all assholes pic.twitter.com/caF1vVIWm7 — MoonCreekWA (@MoonCreekWA99) February 25, 2026

Yep, that says it all.

So perfect!

Trump publicly shamed the democrats. https://t.co/rNKVH3V3Y1 — JoeLange (@JoeLang51440671) February 25, 2026

If only the congressional Dems were capable of feeling shame!

