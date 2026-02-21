To and Fro: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions From Scott Jennings About His Pro-Illegal Alien Stance

Let's not kid ourselves. Democrats want to abolish ICE and keep ALL illegal aliens in America. Yes, even the violent ones who would assault, rape, and murder you and your family. All must stay. On Friday, Republican Scott Jennings put the Democrats’ position to the test on CNN’s NewsNight. Democrat congressional candidate Justin Pearson of Tennessee refused to answer direct questions from Jennings about his party’s anti-ICE and pro-illegal alien agenda.

Check this out. (WATCH)

WATCH: Two-plus minutes of @ScottJenningsKY trying to get a Dem congressional candidate (Justin Pearson-TN) to say whether or not we should deport illegal aliens (he didn't) pic.twitter.com/QiZq1Z0UNf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 21, 2026

It was an honest debate - Dems cannot name a single illegal alien they want to deport. That’s their position. https://t.co/UKZJ5nKbGh — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 21, 2026

That’s fine. We (MAGA) know who to deport. And that’s most important. — RH (@RH03205906) February 21, 2026

We’ll keep arresting and deporting them no matter what Democrats say or do.

Posters wish Democrats would drop their tired scripts and just come out and say they are pro-illegal alien, no matter the circumstances, since they are.

Wow. This interaction is so telling. They just talk and talk and talk, repeat the script, repeat the script like a pull string doll, highlighting what that they think is going to emotionally appeal to voters and yet they say nothing. This doll comes with 3 scripts. — Lynn (@Lynnrx52) February 21, 2026

Democrats have a script and specific talking points and it is very difficult to deviate from it as you can see. — Sascha Rose (@TheSaschaRose) February 21, 2026

He had his pre-programmed talking points and couldn’t deviate from them because then he’d start glitching and sputtering. — 🐿️ 🦝 🦆Arizona Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) February 21, 2026

Pearson and his fellow Democrats rarely get called on it because aligned ‘journalists’ always give them a pass.

Commenters noticed that Democrats never mention the deadly impact that their precious illegal aliens have on innocent Americans.

Notice he didn’t mention any of the victims who were raped, assaulted, and murdered by an undocumented immigrants.



The #democrats couldn’t care any less about the victims because it hurts their narrative. — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) February 21, 2026

For all their talk of empathy. leftists have little for victims of crimes committed by illegals. He'll never care unless it happens to him. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 21, 2026

Truthfully, that wouldn’t make Democrats alter their pro-illegal alien position.

Despite Pearson’s dodging, some Democrats have been clear about what their illegal alien endgame is.

Schumer said it loud and clear 🗣️ we must legalize every undocumented person in the country. — ▄︻2ᴀ ᴅᴇғᴇɴᴅᴇʀデ══━ (@USA_1960) February 21, 2026

Dems want:

Open borders

Mass amnesty



They're not even trying to hide it anymore. — LivingtheNativeway (@Native_living) February 21, 2026

Thank you Scott. That is their position and that’s why they are so adamant to oppose and break the one agency that is suppose to deport them. We can not let this radical democrat party win power ever. — 🇺🇸🧂UltraSaltyDomer1776🧂🇺🇸 (@USAlty76) February 21, 2026

Democrats must be defeated. If they regain power, the border will be thrown open again, and they will rush to give tens of millions of illegal aliens amnesty. It will be ‘adios, America.’

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

