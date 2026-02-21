To and Fro: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions From Scott Jennings About His Pro-Illegal Alien Stance

NewsNight Smite: Podcaster Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip With a Spot-On Vocal...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:50 AM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Let's not kid ourselves. Democrats want to abolish ICE and keep ALL illegal aliens in America. Yes, even the violent ones who would assault, rape, and murder you and your family. All must stay. On Friday, Republican Scott Jennings put the Democrats’ position to the test on CNN’s NewsNight. Democrat congressional candidate Justin Pearson of Tennessee refused to answer direct questions from Jennings about his party’s anti-ICE and pro-illegal alien agenda.

Check this out. (WATCH)

We’ll keep arresting and deporting them no matter what Democrats say or do.

Posters wish Democrats would drop their tired scripts and just come out and say they are pro-illegal alien, no matter the circumstances, since they are.

Wow. This interaction is so telling. They just talk and talk and talk, repeat the script, repeat the script like a pull string doll, highlighting what that they think is going to emotionally appeal to voters and yet they say nothing. This doll comes with 3 scripts.

— Lynn (@Lynnrx52) February 21, 2026

Pearson and his fellow Democrats rarely get called on it because aligned ‘journalists’ always give them a pass.

Commenters noticed that Democrats never mention the deadly impact that their precious illegal aliens have on innocent Americans.

Truthfully, that wouldn’t make Democrats alter their pro-illegal alien position.

Despite Pearson’s dodging, some Democrats have been clear about what their illegal alien endgame is.

Democrats must be defeated. If they regain power, the border will be thrown open again, and they will rush to give tens of millions of illegal aliens amnesty. It will be ‘adios, America.’

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP BORDER SECURITY CHUCK SCHUMER CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE

