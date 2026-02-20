Booker Tease Washington: Democrat Senator Flirts With Possible 2028 Presidential Run

Middle Man: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Wants Voters to Know He’s Not the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:42 AM on February 20, 2026
Senate Television via AP

Democrat Senator Cory Booker apparently loves rejection. Booker recently revealed that he’s not opposed to running for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028. His previous run in 2020 was an utter disaster.

Here’s Booker. (WATCH)

He was dismissed before, and he’ll be dismissed again if he runs.

Posters mocked Booker by reminding him that at least he was more popular than Kamala Harris in 2020.

Booker would have a hard time beating any of those names for the nomination, even Harris.

Commenters point to Booker’s recent nuptials as a sign that he’s running.

Some speculated that his record-breaking Senate filibuster was to boost his chances for a future White House run.

Commenters say that Booker would have a hard time beating someone as utterly cringe as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey if he decided to run. (WATCH)

The Democrat bench is not deep. So does Booker have a chance? Not really. As the last poster mentioned, it would be difficult to put a price on the comedic value he would add to the 2028 Democrat Party Presidential nomination race.

