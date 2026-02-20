Booker Tease Washington: Democrat Senator Flirts With Possible 2028 Presidential Run

Democrat Senator Cory Booker apparently loves rejection. Booker recently revealed that he’s not opposed to running for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028. His previous run in 2020 was an utter disaster.

Here’s Booker. (WATCH)

Spartacus says he hasn’t dismissed the idea of running for president again in ’28.



He dropped out of the 2020 Democrat primary while polling at 2%. pic.twitter.com/7AO1ts2JNB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

Well, everyone else has — Based and Biased (@based_biased) February 18, 2026

He was dismissed before, and he’ll be dismissed again if he runs.

Posters mocked Booker by reminding him that at least he was more popular than Kamala Harris in 2020.

Kamala dropped out less than that and look at her today! pic.twitter.com/CVJ3Iy55hV — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) February 18, 2026

Spartacus was ahead of Kamala Harris in 2020, so he has high hopes. — ETERNAFINITY (@Jimgymgem12345) February 18, 2026

No offence. The field is currently Kamela, AOC, and Gavin if he can survive fraud scandals. Sparts isn't out of his depth. — Louise (@Louise81637779) February 18, 2026

Booker would have a hard time beating any of those names for the nomination, even Harris.

Commenters point to Booker’s recent nuptials as a sign that he’s running.

If Ted Cruz shaves off his beard, he's running in 2028.

If Cory Booker gets a beard, he's running in 2028. pic.twitter.com/9XH28IRbLz — Shumbi (@AndrewGash) February 18, 2026

😂😂😂😂he got himself a token wife for just that reason !!!! — NC DIXIE GAL 2 (@DixieHillbilly2) February 18, 2026

All he's done since then is marry a beard and make himself look even more preposterous. — Disco Very 🔫 (@rockthatketo) February 18, 2026

Some speculated that his record-breaking Senate filibuster was to boost his chances for a future White House run.

Commenters say that Booker would have a hard time beating someone as utterly cringe as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey if he decided to run. (WATCH)

Here’s how bad it’s become in this country. I will bet you that Spartacus wouldn’t even get 2% this year. And just wait till you see the utterly, pathetic losers that are ahead of Spartacus in the polls. pic.twitter.com/kAI7MtsbIB — Broken Clock (@skymac2) February 18, 2026

The democrats have nothing — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) February 18, 2026

Please. I need this to happen. He was comedy gold last time. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) February 18, 2026

The Democrat bench is not deep. So does Booker have a chance? Not really. As the last poster mentioned, it would be difficult to put a price on the comedic value he would add to the 2028 Democrat Party Presidential nomination race.

