MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Upset At DOJ for Charging Don Lemon, Worried About Expense and Emotional Toll

MS NOW and other ‘news’ outlets are doing all they can to portray activist podcaster Don Lemon as the real victim of his reckless church invasion. You’ll recall that Lemon streamed video as he and anti-ICE radicals stormed a St. Paul church last month, disrupting the service and frightening worshipers. Lemon pleaded ‘not guilty' on Friday to charges that he violated churchgoers’ civil rights. MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace is fretting about the expense and emotional toll of Lemon's court fight since she views it as political persecution.

Check out all this concern. (WATCH)

In the wake of the church storming/Don Lemon arraignments, MSNOW is Very Concerned about how DOJ charges are expensive and emotionally draining to fight.



Wild how the 'process is the punishment’ aficionados now have a very different perspective than they had from 2021-2024. pic.twitter.com/IvlTBDe8wE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2026

she's starting to look like the flying nun..... — Bad Gardener (@shari1412550) February 13, 2026

Let’s pray for a high wind.

Posters say Wallace’s court concerns are one-sided. She wasn’t upset when President Joe Biden’s DOJ was going after President Donald Trump and his associates.

They didn't blink an eye when Biden's DOJ was prosecuting thousands of his "perceived" enemies and cared even less when they went after Trump. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) February 13, 2026

This hype is beyond hypocritical after what Biden and the Dems did to tons of people in Trump's orbit! Oh where is my violin? — Eugenie Anderson (@eugenie1002) February 14, 2026

How about the other people from j6 and abortion clinics, did you ever have this freaking conversation? Hypocrites all of you! — marilyn hassel (@mari47413) February 13, 2026

Wallace’s concern is only for activists who pretend to be objective journalists.

Commenters have a few suggestions for Lemon that could help expedite his expensive court battle.

Plead guilty and save money. — Franciscus Venator (@FrankVenator) February 13, 2026

Journalists have a very high opinion of themselves and believe they can live above the law.



Exactly why Americans NO LONGER trust these clowns. — Kellen Winslow (@KW4thewin) February 13, 2026

The obvious solution is don’t break the law — Spliffymagoo.ron (@spliffymagoo) February 14, 2026

You’re asking too much of Lemon. It’s safe to say that he believes that shouting ‘journalism’ clears him of any responsibility for trampling on others’ religious rights. Hopefully, jurors will side with the real victims.

