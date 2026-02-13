Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Upset At DOJ for Charging Don Lemon, Worried About Expense and Emotional Toll

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:59 PM on February 13, 2026
Don Lemon Show

MS NOW and other ‘news’ outlets are doing all they can to portray activist podcaster Don Lemon as the real victim of his reckless church invasion. You’ll recall that Lemon streamed video as he and anti-ICE radicals stormed a St. Paul church last month, disrupting the service and frightening worshipers. Lemon pleaded ‘not guilty' on Friday to charges that he violated churchgoers’ civil rights. MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace is fretting about the expense and emotional toll of Lemon's court fight since she views it as political persecution.

Check out all this concern. (WATCH)

Let’s pray for a high wind.

Posters say Wallace’s court concerns are one-sided. She wasn’t upset when President Joe Biden’s DOJ was going after President Donald Trump and his associates.

Wallace’s concern is only for activists who pretend to be objective journalists.

Commenters have a few suggestions for Lemon that could help expedite his expensive court battle.

You’re asking too much of Lemon. It’s safe to say that he believes that shouting ‘journalism’ clears him of any responsibility for trampling on others’ religious rights. Hopefully, jurors will side with the real victims.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

