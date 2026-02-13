Defiant Don Lemon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Violating Congregants’ Rights in Minnesota Church Invasion

On Friday, activist podcaster Don Lemon pleaded ‘not guilty’ in his church invasion case in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lemon is accused of violating churchgoers’ right to worship as he accompanied shouting anti-ICE activists into the church. Their intrusion disrupted the church’s service and frightened families. Lemon maintains he didn’t help plan the demonstration and was only practicing journalism.

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Prosecutors are now demanding access to Don Lemon's PHONE for extensive footage of him committing crimes on-camera inside that Minnesota church



The case is ramping up now!



Lock up Don Lemon.pic.twitter.com/ZsWsA2NurH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

I have a feeling the phone dump is going to be brutal. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) February 13, 2026

Lemon’s already shared a lot of videos. He live-streamed the church attack. It remains to be seen what other evidence is on his phone.

Lemon claims to be a ‘journalist’ but commenters see him as a Democrat Party activist. Others go a step further and label him a ‘terrorist.’

The man who filmed himself storming into a church and terrorising Christians at worship pleads not guilty to storming into a church and terrorising Christians at worship.



Don Lemon has Democrated like the Democraticingiest Democrat who ever did Democrat. pic.twitter.com/DTk3yCfwZG — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) February 13, 2026

Imagine being part of Don Lemon's support team, and thus showing up to support Don Lemon's self-appointed right to burst onto private property and terrorise anybody he finds. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) February 13, 2026

Disrupting a worship service should never be seen as a legitimate form of protest or normalized.

A defiant Don Lemon spoke with the press outside the courthouse. He says he’s innocent. (WATCH)

🚨Don Lemon after pleading NOT GUILTY to charges related to Minnesota church storming incident:



"I will not be intimidated. I will not back down. I will fight these baseless charges, and I will not be silenced." pic.twitter.com/FFQKGqz8WL — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 13, 2026

“Will not be intimidated”



…but will intimidate in a church service with families present. SMH — Mikey (@TheMustangMikee) February 13, 2026

The fact that he plays a victim after storming a church is insane — Nicholas Pagnotta (@npagnotta1776) February 13, 2026

Lemon’s interpretation of the First Amendment is insane.

After speaking with the press, Lemon got into a vehicle as his supporters cheered him. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Don Lemon storms out of the courthouse after pleading NOT GUILTY to terrorizing Minnesota churchgoers, women and children



Prosecutors are set to dig DEEP into his phone for all of his crimes being committed on-camera



He's not above the law!pic.twitter.com/d26djDrBCY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

With that jury pool, I don't expect anything to happen, unfortunately. — Patty (@Patty0018435690) February 13, 2026

The prosecution better get this right! I want to see a conviction and the smile wiped off that smug face! — My 2Cents (@My2Cents8) February 13, 2026

Don is an attention whore. He says it’s about “Filming and reporting” yet it is never about the issues and always about him. That is not journalism that is attention seeking. — MAGA Bags (@LittleGreenBagz) February 13, 2026

Lemon is getting the attention he craves. Hopefully, the victims in the church attack get what they deserve: Lemon behind bars.

