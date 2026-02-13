Defiant Don Lemon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Violating Congregants’ Rights in Minnesota Church Invasion

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on February 13, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Friday, activist podcaster Don Lemon pleaded ‘not guilty’ in his church invasion case in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lemon is accused of violating churchgoers’ right to worship as he accompanied shouting anti-ICE activists into the church. Their intrusion disrupted the church’s service and frightened families. Lemon maintains he didn’t help plan the demonstration and was only practicing journalism.

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

Lemon’s already shared a lot of videos. He live-streamed the church attack. It remains to be seen what other evidence is on his phone.

Lemon claims to be a ‘journalist’ but commenters see him as a Democrat Party activist. Others go a step further and label him a ‘terrorist.’

Disrupting a worship service should never be seen as a legitimate form of protest or normalized.

A defiant Don Lemon spoke with the press outside the courthouse. He says he’s innocent. (WATCH)

Lemon’s interpretation of the First Amendment is insane.

After speaking with the press, Lemon got into a vehicle as his supporters cheered him. (WATCH)

Lemon is getting the attention he craves. Hopefully, the victims in the church attack get what they deserve: Lemon behind bars.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FIRST AMENDMENT FOX NEWS ICE

