Facelifts and ‘Fascist’ Grift: Lefty Podcast Jennifer Welch Cuts Promo Ad for Upcoming Anti-Trump Book

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch is putting out a new book. She’s created a cringeworthy commercial to promote it, which is reminiscent of Democrat Eric Swalwell’s frequent, clunky video forays. The new tome centers on President Donald Trump and the imaginary fascism Welch and other Democrats have projected onto him. Welch has a persecution complex and likes to pretend she’s under assault for speaking her mind, or what little there is.

Here’s her asinine ad. (WATCH)

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch plugs her new anti-Trump book.



“People in the Administration said we cannot call them fascists. So naturally I wrote a book called ‘Not Today, Fascists.’” pic.twitter.com/2oZtZeJrap — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 10, 2026

The real answer: she’s doing her photo shoot today because she’s a narcissistic liar. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) February 10, 2026

Oh no. An anti-Trump book? By her?

Who knew? — DryFlyDrift (@CuttyRise) February 10, 2026

Well, that’s on our list of least surprising things ever.

Posters say demented Democrats like Welch love to pretend they are under threat of being silenced, despite Trump wholly ignoring them.

What a strange fascism that allows criticism. That's unlike all the previous fascisms. Makes you wonder... — Kralik (@earlkralik) February 10, 2026

If you can write a book about the 'fascist government' without being punished by the government, the government isn't fascist. — A. Kramer (@AKramer69) February 10, 2026

Her openly calling Trump a Fascist on Social media is Proof Trump isn't a Fascist. — Mississippi Zionist- Hibernian Gnoticer (@MissState1985) February 10, 2026

Pretty tough claim to make as she freely releases her book while sitting in a makeup chair posing for pics like a dumb snob.



This b*tch wouldn't dare be so smug and fearless if an actual fascist dictator were in power.



Performative, dramatic, fantasy filled clowns. — The Illusive Man (T.I.M.) (@TIM_Cerberus) February 10, 2026

She keeps complaining of Trump-led fascism that hasn’t materialized and never will.

Commenters say her makeup crew is fighting a losing battle.

No amount of makeup can help erase the ugly that runs through to her core. — Fallen Leaf Capital (@ConfusedSW) February 10, 2026

Whatever they’re trying to do to your hair and face is wasted effort. Ain’t no fixing that much ugly on the inside. — Nico Marc (@DashandGigi2) February 10, 2026

All of the makeup in the world can't fix that scarecrow. pic.twitter.com/zSt0X72xEy — 🖤Lincoln's 👻🖤 (@TheGhostofLinc1) February 10, 2026

If she only had a brain.

Posters say Welch’s book should focus more on her botched facelifts than her ‘fascist’ grift.

She should have said, "Not today plastic surgeon." — tmbholmes (@tmbholmes) February 10, 2026

All those artists and she still looks like Spuds MacKenzie. — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) February 10, 2026

Pre Order Today pic.twitter.com/nCqZ56EtvU — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) February 10, 2026

Dogs don’t deserve to be compared to Welch.

Commenters say if Welch is really interested in combating fascism, she should start with herself.

Was she looking in the mirror when she wrote the book? — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) February 10, 2026

I wonder if she has ever looked that word up? — Janice Sebring (@ChartnCompass) February 10, 2026

They dont realise that the they are the fascists, hateful and violent. — Gary jordan (@Garynjordan) February 10, 2026

It’s called projection, and it’s something Democrats have been doing for years. Welch’s book will drop (and flop) in October with absolutely no interference from Trump.

