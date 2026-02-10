Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d...
Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in...
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth...
Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in ‘Fraud Tourism’ in Minnesota
Hollywood Reporter Tells How Bad Bunny Became the Celebrity Who Finally Broke Trump
'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After...
Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner ‘You Better Hope You Get Pardoned’
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't...
Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
VIP
The Handmaid's Tale Isn't on the Right—It's in Surrogacy Mills and Chinese Billionaire...
CBS Caught LYING About Trump’s ICE Arrests (Here’s The Proof)
Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning...
Bad Bunny's Blackout Tribute Misses Mark: Massive U.S. Aid to Puerto Rico Vanished...

Facelifts and ‘Fascist’ Grift: Lefty Podcast Jennifer Welch Cuts Promo Ad for Upcoming Anti-Trump Book

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on February 10, 2026
Twitter

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch is putting out a new book. She’s created a cringeworthy commercial to promote it, which is reminiscent of Democrat Eric Swalwell’s frequent, clunky video forays. The new tome centers on President Donald Trump and the imaginary fascism Welch and other Democrats have projected onto him. Welch has a persecution complex and likes to pretend she’s under assault for speaking her mind, or what little there is.

Advertisement

Here’s her asinine ad. (WATCH)

Well, that’s on our list of least surprising things ever.

Posters say demented Democrats like Welch love to pretend they are under threat of being silenced, despite Trump wholly ignoring them.

Recommended

Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.
Advertisement

She keeps complaining of Trump-led fascism that hasn’t materialized and never will.

Commenters say her makeup crew is fighting a losing battle.

If she only had a brain.

Posters say Welch’s book should focus more on her botched facelifts than her ‘fascist’ grift.

Dogs don’t deserve to be compared to Welch.

Commenters say if Welch is really interested in combating fascism, she should start with herself.

Advertisement

It’s called projection, and it’s something Democrats have been doing for years. Welch’s book will drop (and flop) in October with absolutely no interference from Trump.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.
Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth Dealer
justmindy
Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in His Native Minnesota
Brett T.
Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Brett T.
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In Brett T.
Advertisement